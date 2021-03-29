Godzilla vs Kong debuts with USD 122 million worldwide opening; Tops China's pandemic box office record

Godzilla vs Kong opens to exceptional numbers at the worldwide box office.

Godzilla vs Kong has turned out to be among the top earners amid the pandemic releases at the global box office. The film debuted with a collection of over USD 121.8 million at the foreign box office, as per Hollywood Reporter. The film's performance shows that theatres still can bounce back into a business like the pre-pandemic days. The film surpassed Christopher Nolan's Tenet which had collected USD 53 million.

The MonsterVerse film performed particularly well in China, bringing in almost USD 70 million from the Chinese box office. As per THR, the film also performed well in Mexico, Australia, and Russia circuits. The Adam Wingard directorial scored the biggest opening for a foreign title in China since 2019, surpassing Tenet's USD 30 million collections from last year.

Godzilla vs Kong seems to have managed to become the best pandemic performer even before its release in the US. The Warner Bros film has also managed to take a good opening at the India box office where it received a third-biggest opening following other titles from the studio such as Batman v Superman and The Nun, via THR.

The MonsterVerse franchise has built a huge fan base over the years. The franchise has managed to go a notch higher with every film and with Godzilla vs Kong too, fans seemed to be extremely satisfied. The film is slated for a release in theatres in the US on March 31. It will also be simultaneously releasing on the streaming platform HBO Max just like WB's last releases Wonder Woman.

ALSO READ: Godzilla vs Kong India Opening Weekend Box Office: The monsters collect 28 crore, stand tall against the virus

Share your comment ×