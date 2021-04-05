  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Godzilla vs Kong earns USD 285.4 million worldwide; Scores biggest opening at US box office since COVID 19

Godzilla vs Kong takes a massive start at the US box office with an earning of USD 48.5 million in its first five days.
Mumbai
Godzilla vs Kong earns USD 285.4 million worldwide; Scores biggest opening at US box office since COVID 19
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Godzilla vs Kong seems to have put theatres back in business and has become that film which is successfully boosting the confidence for theatre owners and studios who have been plagued with worries owing to the pandemic. The COVID-19 crisis put a hold on the theatre business and the Adam Wingard film seems to have come as a saviour. The film released in the US over the Easter weekend and has managed to take a massive start with a collection of estimated  USD 48.5 million in its first five days, in the US as per Hollywood Reporter. 

Godzilla vs Kong's huge business in the US has also boosted its global box office collection to a new high. The film's worldwide collections are estimated at a huge USD 285.4 million up until Easter Sunday. The MonsterVerse film took off well in the international market and particularly best in China. Godzilla vs Kong is soon inching towards a USD 300 million worldwide collections, which is set to be pandemic best. 

According to Deadline, apart from China, the film has also managed to earn good collections from other international markets including Australia, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia and Mexico. The performance of Godzilla vs Kong has been way better than other pandemic releases including  Wonder Woman 1984 and Tenet. The film also managed to beat the domestic opening of the last instalment, Godzilla: King of the Monsters which had raked in USD 47.8 million. 

The theatres in North America are currently running at 50 percent occupancy with 55 percent of cinemas are now reopened, this shows how the MonsterVerse drama's performance has been truly significant and a much-needed boost for the box office that suffered a major hit in the pandemic. 

ALSO READ: Godzilla vs Kong debuts with USD 122 million worldwide opening; Tops China's pandemic box office record

Credits :The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline Getty Images

You may like these
Godzilla vs Kong to open in more US screens than Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984 and other pandemic releases
Godzilla vs Kong debuts with USD 122 million worldwide opening; Tops China's pandemic box office record
Godzilla vs Kong Hindi dubbed full movie leaked for download on Tamilrockers and other torrent sites
Godzilla vs Kong: This iconic scene from the 1962’s original film needs to be recreated in the upcoming movie
Godzilla vs Kong to hit the theaters in November 2020
Katy Perry reveals she has quit doing THIS since becoming a mom