Godzilla vs Kong Hindi dubbed full movie leaked for download on Tamilrockers and other torrent sites

Godzilla vs. Kong is the latest film to be hit by the menace of piracy as the film's dubbed Hindi version leaks online.

After Zack Snyder's Justice League Snyder Cut, the latest film to fall prey to piracy is Godzilla vs. Kong. The film which released on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 became available for download on torrent websites within hours of its release. Godzilla vs Kong is reportedly available online in a dubbed version too. A Hindi dubbed print of the film is also available on Tamilrockers for HD download as reported by India.com. The film had generated a lot of fanfare for bringing back the iconic character into an epic monster verse film.

The film is the fourth film into the successful franchise, helmed by Adam Wingard. It is certainly disappointing to see new releases being subjected to the evil of piracy given its effect on the film's business. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, studios and theatres have already endured enough losses and piracy further hampers the film's chances to recover its costs.

As reported by India.com, the film is available for download not only in its original English version but also in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Shun Oguri, Julian Dennison, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza González in key roles.

The film shows an epic face-off between Kong and Godzilla and the action sequences are being deemed as some of the finest the franchise has seen compared to its previous works. Unfortunately, instead of watching these superlative scenes on the big screen, pirated sites take away the beauty of them by bringing it to the phone screens.

ALSO READ: Godzilla vs Kong Day One India Box Office: The monster verse film opens bigger than Roohi and Mumbai Saga

Share your comment ×