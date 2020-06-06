Godzilla vs Kong: This iconic scene from the 1962’s original film needs to be recreated in the upcoming movie

This iconic scene from the 1962’s original film King Kong vs. Godzilla deserves to be recreated in the upcoming sci-fi action film Godzilla vs Kong starring Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. Read on to find out.

King Kong and Godzilla as all set to lock horn in the upcoming sci-fi action film Godzilla vs Kong. Directed by Adam Wingard, the film is the fourth entry in Legendary's monster universe following Godzilla (2004), Kong: Skull Island (2017) and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019). It will pit the two iconic giants against each other in an action-packed battle. Over the course of the last three films, the creators have successfully presented a new version of the legendary giants and the fans will finally get to see them together in the upcoming film.

However, this is not the first time a filmmaker has explored this idea. The upcoming film will follow the lead of 1962’s King Kong vs. Godzilla – the original Japanese kaiju monster film directed by Ishirō Honda. While the film featured several jaw-dropping moments and action sequences, there was one iconic scene that played a huge part in the original movie’s grand success. And it deserves to be recreated in the upcoming film. Starring lexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry, the film is scheduled to release on November 20, Variety reported.

It was the excitement of seeing the two iconic monsters coming face to face that drew the fans to the theatres, and the stunning action sequences did not disappoint. However, the most popular scene of them all was when King Kong shoves a tree down Godzilla's mouth. The scene was then followed by Godzilla burning the tree to ashes with its fire breath. The scene had left the viewers stunned was praised by the audience and critics alike. The film was a collection of some beautifully choreographed action scenes.

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

