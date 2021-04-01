Godzilla vs Kong to open in more US screens than Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984 and other pandemic releases

Godzilla vs Kong is gearing up for a massive release in US with the highest number of screens.

Godzilla vs Kong which has already released in a few countries like China, India and more, has been enjoying good box office collections. The film has managed to emerge as one of the biggest successes in the pandemic phase and recently also became the highest-grossing international release in China since the pandemic began. As the film gears up to release in the US, it has been reported that it is getting more screens than any of the past releases.

As reported by Variety, Godzilla vs Kong is set to have a bigger release than Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984 and any other pandemic release. The film is said to have more than 3,000 screens in the North American locations which is more than Christopher Nolan's Tenet which previously held the record with 2,810 playing locations.

Even before releasing in the US, the film released in 28 countries and has already raked in over USD 122 million at the worldwide box office in its opening weekend itself. The MonsterVerse film particularly opened well in China with almost USD 70 million coming only from the China circuit. With the theatre capacity rules differing in every country, Chinese cinemas are currently allowing a 75% capacity which seems more than most other nations.

As Godzilla vs Kong opens in the theatres in the US, it will also be releasing on the streaming platform HBO Max which has been the case with other Warner Bros releases as well. Godzilla vs Kong has been hailed as a 'comeback' film for cinemas considering its business at the box office. If the film continues its streak at the US box office, it could become one of the biggest films to succeed at the box office in the pandemic era.

ALSO READ: Godzilla vs Kong India Opening Weekend Box Office: The monsters collect 28 crore, stand tall against the virus

Share your comment ×