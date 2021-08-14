Godzilla vs. Kong Review: A behemoth battle royale extravaganza where brawn speaks larger than brains

Godzilla vs. Kong

Godzilla vs. Kong Cast: Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Kaylee Hottle

Godzilla vs. Kong Director: Adam Wingard

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Godzilla vs. Kong Stars: 3/5

What you may have envisioned for Godzilla vs. Kong is most likely what you're going to be consumed with at the end of the under two hours duration. Here, action speaks louder than words as the behemoth giants are given the central spotlight while the actors take the supporting background-position. Inspite of the lack of crisp storytelling or even character development, the humanising of Kong is showcased with utmost honesty.

In the opening sequence, Kong, inside a giant dome on Skull Island is seen doing mundane activities like yawning after a good nap, showering and even scratching his bare butt. However, it's his unlikely bond with a young, deaf Iwi girl named Jia, who manages to bring out the heart and intelligence of the King when he's not destroying everything in his sight. It's with Jia's help that Kong helps Nathan (Alexander Skarsgård), a former Monarch scientist, and Illene (Rebecca Hall), an anthropological linguist at Monarch and Jia's adoptive mom, to track down Hollow Earth. The reason for the mission is to assist Walter (Demián Bichir) and Ren (Shun Oguri), Apex Cybernetics founder and chief technology officer, in solving Earth's Titan problem. However, the ulterior motive is to retrieve a power source that would enable the making of a bigger monster in tow.

Walter sends his daughter and Apex executive Maia (Eiza González) to join Nathan and Illene and as expected, there's trouble brewing on the horizon, courtesy of Godzilla, who isn't given the humane treatment his adversary was bestowed with, unlike in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. While Kong is portrayed as the underdog, the kaiju monster is seen as nothing but a ruthless destruction machine. That is until the two powerhouses have to unite to fight a superior, ultimate mega-giant. While Kong has many characters who are on his side, so does Godzilla. Millie Bobby Brown reprises her MonsterVerse role as Madison and along with her best friend Josh (Julian Dennison), teams up with conspiracy theorist and Apex technician Bernie Hayes (Brian Tyree Henry) to find out what exactly provoked Zilla to come out of hiding.

First up, enough can't be said about how spectacular Kong and Godzilla look on screen and what is possibly their best iteration to date. Even though the backdrop for the fight sequences has a more video game-like aesthetic than the real world, you can't take your eyes off of the giant monsters. From their first underwater battle sequence to a destructive clash of the titans' conclusion amid the colourfully lit high-rise buildings of Hong Kong, you're in for an epic thrill-seeking ride of endorphins. At times like these, with the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on humanity, a no-brainer with all brawn is exactly what we need!

Unfortunately, the talented cast is sidelined for this showing, barring two exceptions. Kaylee provides the emotional gravitas with her brilliant debut as it's her sequences with Kong which shines the brightest. On the other hand, Brian succeeds with his sarcasm, playing the funny filters between all the heavy action. The rest of the supporting cast do their parts just right, but there isn't much heart for you to really care about the fates of any of them.

Nevertheless, Ben Seresin's expressive cinematography sees some thrilling scenes like Kong's roar elevating a fighter jet's speed of a ship on the deep waters to Nathan, Illene and Jia aboard a HEAV, almost being consumed by Kong's open mouth and narrowly escaping the menacing Godzilla by a whiff. Complimenting the camerawork is Josh Schaeffer's criss-cross editing and Tom Holkenborg's dramatic score.

From the get-go, the vision of director Adam Wingard and writers Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein was clear; it's the Godzilla vs. Kong spectacle! Viewers watching are looking for exciting popcorn entertainment where the confusing storytelling can be forgiven if the promised battle royale of epic proportions is promised. In finality, Godzilla vs. Kong deliver in spades, leaving us anticipated for what's to come in the MonsterVerse. And it's also the best instalment from the franchise, so overall, a job done right of monstrous proportions!