Godzilla Vs. Kong sequel: Makers reveal the new title of the project with a special teaser; Watch VIDEO

Godzilla Vs. Kong, the 2021-released film has made a great fan base across the globe, owing to its unique premise and excellent technical aspects. The monster film, which was a combined sequel to the 2017-released film Kong: Skull Island and the 2019-released Godzilla: King of the Monsters, had emerged as a massive box office success as well. The blockbuster film is now set to get a sequel very soon, and the makers have finally revealed the official title of the project.

Godzilla Vs. Kong sequel gets a title

The makers officially announced the title of the next installment in the franchise, which is being called the 'Monsterverse' with a special teaser on Wednesday. The production banner Legendary Pictures revealed that the Godzilla Vs. Kong sequel has been titled Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, through the official social media handles of the project. "The #Monsterverse continues. Only in theaters March 15, 2024, #GodzillaxKong," reads the Twitter post. The promising special teaser of the project features the fearsome reptile facing off against the massive primate.

Check out the Godzilla Vs. Kong special teaser, below: