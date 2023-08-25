Godzilla X King Kong : Find out new release date, cast, storyline and more

Fans of monster movies will need to be patient as they wait a bit longer for a big showdown. A strike involving actors and writers in Hollywood has caused delays in many major film productions. Now, the much-anticipated battle between Godzilla and Kong in Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire has been postponed by almost one month, shifting from March 14 to April 12, 2024.

Godzilla X Kong: Cast and storyline

This delay is part of a broader rescheduling by Legendary and Warner Bros., which moved Dune: Part Two into the slot previously occupied by Godzilla X Kong. Both films are nearly finished, but with no end in sight for the strikes, the star-studded cast of Dune won't be able to promote the film through premieres, late-night show appearances, and interviews. The success of these blockbuster franchises relies heavily on raising awareness among moviegoers, and the striking actors and writers play a significant role in that.

The cast of Godzilla X Kong includes recognizable names like Dan Stevens as Stephen Randa, Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, apart from them Kaylee Hottle as Jia, and Nicola Crisa as Student, contributing to the franchise's profitability.

As for the film's plot, while the MonsterVerse isn't known for its complex narratives, this installment will bring together Godzilla and Kong to face a new and massive threat. The synopsis reads: This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

MonsterVerse films: Streaming details

For those looking to catch up on previous MonsterVerse films, many of them are available on streaming platforms like Max. Additionally, MonsterVerse is branching out with its first live-action TV series, Monarch: The Legacy of Monsters, set to premiere on Apple TV+ in the near future.

