Godzilla x Kong Sequel Director Shares Latest Update On Monsterverse's New Movie

The MonsterVerse is set to move forward with an exciting new sequel to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Fans can look forward to the return of the iconic Titans, but there's a significant change happening behind the scenes.

New director set to take over

Adam Wingard directed Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire but will not be reprising his role for the next installment. Instead, Grant Sputore known for I Am Mother will take up the directorial position. In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Sputore confirmed his new position and expressed his excitement and gratitude toward Legendary for allowing him to work with giant monsters he has loved since childhood.

Sputore’s eagerness promises fresh air for the franchise. He said, “Well this is (literal) HUGE news. It’s also a huge honor. I’ve been a giant monster fan for as long as I’ve been a fan of anything - and to follow in the footsteps of the other incredible directors who’ve had their turn in the MonsterVerse is a dream come true. Can’t thank Legendary enough for this Titan sized opportunity.”

ALSO READ: What Is The Conflict Between Godzilla And Kong? Here Is Why They Hate Each Other

Keeping up with it

Wingard left amicably without any ill feelings towards him or from Legendary’s part. He had other commitments as a result of timing issues related to scheduling conflicts. Despite leaving, Wingard hinted at some interesting ideas that he had regarding the series suggesting exploration into Godzilla’s story just like they did Kong in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Legendary is moving quickly because of how successful Godzilla x Kong has become. This film grossed more than any other entry in MonsterVerse thus encouraging its makers to exploit this advantage further down the road. With a new creative team including Dave Callaham, a screenwriter from Shang-Chi and where are they now? (David F.Sandberg), maybe this franchise could continue its run.

Advertisement

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire remains in theatres as fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter. The future of MonsterVerse looks bright with new talent and stories about to be unveiled.

ALSO READ: Challengers, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Madame Web On Netflix, And Every New Movie To Watch At Home This Weekend