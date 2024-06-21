Gogglebox Star Daniel Lustig Explains Why He And Stephen Webb Split But Still Live Together

Gogglebox star Daniel Lustig explained his split from husband Stephen Webb, admitting things kind of petered off. The pair confirmed their divorce earlier this year, and Daniel provided more details in a recent interview.

Daniel Lustig explained on the My Dirty Laundry podcast that he and Stephen Webb had a great relationship for a long time, but it eventually faded. They decided to end things as friends. Lustig noted that they remain work colleagues and partners, with their relationship always rooted in friendship. Although they separated 10 months ago, they still live together.

Gogglebox's Daniel Lustig: We get on better now after split

Daniel Lustig said he and Stephen Webb remain close and get on better now than when they were together. He acknowledged that many people might not understand it, but it works for them. Reflecting on their relationship, Daniel described them as polar opposites and like chalk and cheese.

Daniel Lustig explained that as they got older, they realized they were very different and had different foundations. He said it was wise for them to separate because having different foundations made their relationship unstable.

Daniel opens up about split: Reflects on marriage and moving forward

Upon announcing their divorce, the stars, who left Gogglebox last year, said they had chosen to part ways but will forever be friends.

Earlier this month, Daniel discussed the split with OK!, expressing sadness over it. He mentioned the unexpected nature of divorce after marriage, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a positive outlook.

The ex-couple shared they reached a stage where they discussed the breakup, the reasons behind it, the process, and their emotions. When they both felt emotionally stable and supportive of each other, they made the decision public.

