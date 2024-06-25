Popular producer and songwriter, David Foster, is getting ready for a spectacular 75th birthday celebration on November 3 at the historic Hollywood Bowl. This occasion is expected to be a star-studded affair, including a roster that resembles a who's who of the music industry

David Foster to host a grand celebration of his 75th birthday

Among the singers on the list are Andrea Bocelli, Josh Groban, Jennifer Hudson, Michael Bublé, Kristen Chenoweth, Charlie Puth, Kristin Chenoweth, and his wife, Katharine McPhee. Foster, who has a son named Rennie with McPhee, is the father of five girls, including Sara and Erin Foster.

David Foster calls his star-studded 75th birthday bash 'the big blow-up'

Foster revealed that the idea for this extravagant birthday celebration emerged informally, citing situations like dining out as examples of where ideas tend to come to them immediately. Foster believed Mark, his manager, had suggested a birthday celebration for him.

Foster's manager began contacting several musicians, which quickly gave momentum to what had begun as an idea.

David was thrilled with the extremely favorable response. Foster told PEOPLE, "He started asking people if they'd come and gosh, they all started saying yes. It's a big deal for them to do this and it's still taxing on their schedule so I appreciate it very much. So it's going to be the big blow-up."

Foster thanked them and said that they really realize that it takes a lot of work for them to do this and that it keeps putting demands on their schedule.

About David Foster

The 16-time Grammy winner, Foster, who is presently touring Asia, produced jazz great Chris Botti's most recent album. Among his greatest hits are the mega-hits You're the Inspiration and Hard to Say I'm Sorry by Chicago, as well as the number-one smash Glory of Love by Peter Cetera. He has produced and co-written hits for iconic musicians including Whitney Houston, Céline Dion, and Chicago.

