Golden Bachelor Star Gerry Turner Officially Single After Divorce From Theresa Nist

According to reports from Page Six, Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner is officially a bachelor once again. He settled his divorce from his ex-wife, Theresa Nist. A marital settlement agreement dated June 4 states that “certain irreconcilable differences heretofore arising between the parties culminated in their separation."

The couple had both been married and widowed before finding love on the first season of the Bachelor Nation spinoff. Turner popped the question to Nist in the series finale, which aired in November 2023. They got married a few months later, with guests from the Golden Bachelor show in attendance.

What is the reason for the couple's divorce?

The couple was merely married for three months, after which they decided to separate. Gerry cited an “irretrievable breakdown” as the reason for the split and listed that same day as the date of separation.

Opening up about their decision to separate in the show Good Morning America, Gerry said, “Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth, and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion, mutually, that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage."

Meanwhile, ex-wife Nist added, “We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anyone But You 2: Will There Be A Sequel to Sydney Sweeney-Glen Powell Starrer? Here’s What The Stars Say

More about Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist on Golden Bachelor

After Turner and Nist's engagement in Costa Rica, the couple started planning their wedding, which was set to take place merely weeks after Turner’s pick was shown onscreen. Even, fans were very excited to witness their wedding, as Turner was one of the popular contestants on the show.

After host Jesse Palmer told the couple during the finale that the show was sending them on a trip to Italy to celebrate their engagement, Turner said, “We can use that as our honeymoon trip because we are going to get married. We’re going to do it as quickly as we can because, at our age, we don’t have a lot of time to waste.".

Alas, their union lasted only 100 days, the shortest-ever marriage across more than 20 years of The Bachelor.

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown Learned To Do Her Makeup by Studying YouTube Tutorials, Recalls Smell Of Her Grandma’s Lipstick