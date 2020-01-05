Golden Disc Awards 2020: BTS' V trips on 34th Golden Disc Awards red carpet & Jin has the cutest reaction

Golden Disc Awards 2020 took place this weekend. BTS took home the big awards and set the stage on fire with their performance. However, V and Jin were involved in an embarrassing moment on the 34th Golden Disc Awards red carpet.

BTS has been the talk of the town (or rather of the world) this weekend courtesy the 34th Golden Disc Awards. The K-Pop band has begun the year on a great note with their New Year's Eve performance in New York. And now, they are ruling the world with their Golden Disc Awards 2020 performance. Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope set the stage on fire with their performance at the Golden Disc Awards 2020. But before the South Korean band could rock the stage, they had an oops moment on the red carpet.

In a video from the red carpet, the band walked up to the red carpet and posed for the camera. As the K-Pop boys walked down the red carpet, V tripped and fell down on his knees. But before the moment could get any more embarrassing, Suga helped Taehyung. While Tae Tae tried to raise from the red carpet, Jin decided to drop on his knees in solidarity.

Watch the video below:

While the red carpet moment and their performance left social media abuzz, BTS also made the headlines with their wins this weekend. On day 1 of Golden Disc Awards 2020, Digital Song of the Year (Daesang) and Digital Song Division Bonsang. On day 2, BTS swept the big awards at Golden Disc Awards 2020. The South Korean heartthrobs won Album of the Year (Grand Prize or Daesang), Album Bonsang, Popularity Award, Tik Tok Award, K-Pop Star Award and Popularity Award.

Apart from BTS, TWICE, MONSTA X, SEVENTEEN and GOT7 also won big this year. Check out the complete winners' list here: Golden Disc Awards 2020 Day 2 Winners List: BTS registers the highest number of Daesangs; TWICE shines as well

