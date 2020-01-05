Golden Disc Awards 2020 Day 2 Winners List: BTS registers the highest number of Daesangs; TWICE shines as well

Golden Disc Awards 2020 Day 2 winners have been announced and it comes as no surprise that BTS took home the highest awards this year. Check out the GDA winners' list.

It feels like the Melon Music Awards 2019 and Mnet Asian Music Awards 2019 all over again. The New Year has started off on a great note for BTS. The K-Pop band kick-started 2020 with the countdown at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Post Malone and other international stars in New York City. Hardly a week into the New Year, the international band is ruling the Golden Disc Awards 2020. The seven-member band was nominated for several categories at 34th annual Golden Disc Awards and it has swept all the categories.

Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope took home Album of the Year (Grand Prize or Daesang), Album Bonsang, Popularity Award, Tik Tok Award, K-Pop Star Award and Popularity Award. The Korean heartthrobs created a new record this year. They have recorded the highest number of Daesangs.

The day two of Golden Disc Awards 2020 also saw TWICE, MONSTA X, SEVENTEEN and GOT7 win big. TWICE had won Digital Song Bonsang on Day 1. On Day 2, they won Cosmopolitan Artist Award and Album Bonsang. Meanwhile, GOT7, MONSTA X and SEVENTEEN bagged the Album Bonsang.

Check out the 34th Golden Disc Awards Day 2 winners:

Album Daesang – BTS

Album Bonsang – TWICE, BTS, EXO’S Baekhyun, Monsta X, GOT7, EXO-SC, NU’EST, Super Junior, NCT Dream

Best performance: Female – (G)I-DLE

Best performance: Male – ASTRO

Music Fan’s Choice K-Pop Star Award – BTS

Best OST – Gummy

Cosmopolitan Artist Award – TWICE, NU’EST

TikTok Golden Disc Popularity Award – BTS

34th Golden Disc Awards Day 1 winners' list are:

Digital Song of the Year (Daesang or Grand Prize) - BTS for Boy With Luv

Best Digital Song of the Year - CHUNG HA, JENNIE, Paul Kim, Taeyeon, ITZY, AKMU, BTS,TWICE, JANNABI and M.C. the MAX

Rookie of the Year Award - ITZY and TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Best Solo Artist of the Year - Hwa Sa from MAMAMOO

R&B/Hip Hop Award - Zico

Trot Award - Song Ga In

Next Generation Artist Award - Kim Jaehwan, AB6IX and ATEEZ

Best Female Group - MAMAMOO

Producer Award - Bang Si Hyuk

Congratulations to all the winners.

