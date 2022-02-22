Golden Globe Award winner Uma Thurman expresses love for acting; Says 'I am driven towards different cultures'

Uma Thurman has been feted with a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress and also received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination, Hollywood star Uma Thurman, who is often hailed as maverick filmmaker Quentin Tarantino's muse, has spoken about how she takes her own game a step ahead each time she comes on screen.

Speaking to IANS during a roundtable for her upcoming series 'Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber', Thurman talked about competing with herself on-screen.

"I must say that I am surprised by how much I love acting and my curiosity about people and different cultures and what makes them chic and what happens and my love of the huge variety of choices you can do within a performance and it never stops..."

She added: "I guess when you see someone perform who stays curious and enjoys pushing their own boundaries and also does not not necessarily focus on the result as much as the process. The result is kind of scary (laughs) but the process is full of life.

During the interview she was also asked about a genre she would like to dabble in.

The 51-year-old actress, who has worked in remarkable movies such as 'Kill Bill', 'Pulp Fiction' and 'My Super Ex-Girlfriend' to name a few, revealed that she has touched all.

"I think I have touched most what you call genres but through out it all drama and comedy quite simply... The hardest most thing is it funny or is it moving.... That's what I like."

She is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming series 'Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber', which will air in India on February 28 on Voot Select.

'Super Pumped' is an upcoming American anthology drama television series named for the 2019 non-fiction book of the same name by Mike Isaac.

The first installment, subtitled The Battle For Uber, is based on Isaac's book and centers on the rise and fall of former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Also starring Kyle Chandler and Elisabeth Shue. Thurman will be seen playing Arianna Huffington

What did she learn on the sets?

"Well I learned on the set that the world of technology is far more like street mafia movie dramatic than I could've thought from my side view of what I think is clean... Intensity of the power struggle... was eye opening. Also, playing Arianna Huffington I learned again how much suspision is applied to women to the power than their male counter parts and I felt that I had certain amount of responsibility to kind of play her side as it was because any smart brilliant and powerful woman is seen like was she being manipulative.

"When a woman is in this position so much suspicion is placed on her actions and I feel like woman playing a woman in real life and business I took that very seriously."

Also Read: Uma Thurman SHARES her abortion story as she criticises 'horror' of Texas abortion law