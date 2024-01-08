Golden Globe Awards 2024: Billie Eilish wins Best Original Song for Barbie; See as she gets emotional while giving a heartfelt speech

Billie Eilish had a joyful moment at the 2024 Golden Globes as she and her brother Finneas scooped the Best Original Song award for their emotional Barbie ballad, What Was I Made For?" The pop sensation expressed her surprise, thanking her brother, who she called the reason for her identity.

Billie Eilish wins Best Original Song for Barbie; gives emotional speech

With her brother by her side, Billie Eilish began, “I was not expecting this in this moment Thank you to my brother, Finneas. You are the reason I am who I am,” she extended gratitude to director/writer Greta Gerwig, star Margot Robbie, and others.

Reflecting on the past year, Eilish revealed that “It was exactly a year ago almost that we were shown the movie and I was very, very miserable and depressed at the time. Writing that song kind of saved me a little bit,” she shared. “A year later and here we are. It’s really surreal. I feel incredibly, incredibly lucky, incredibly lucky and grateful.”

The singer then addressed all of the stars on the show saying, “You guys scare the living hell out of me — everyone in this room! Thank you so much! This means the world!” Here's her speech below:

What Was I Made For? won over other Barbie soundtrack tunes, reaching No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. Eilish's revelation about the song's role in her life added depth to the celebratory occasion, making the victory even more meaningful. The awards ceremony, hosted by Jo Koy, celebrated outstanding achievements in the film and music industry.

Other Best Original Song nominated in the list

Barbie's musical victory at the Golden Globes showcased three nominated songs, with What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas securing the win. The song faced stiff competition, including Bruce Springsteen's Addicted to Romance, Dance the Night by Mark Ronson, Dua Lipa, and Caroline Ailin, and the catchy I'm Just Ken performed by Ryan Gosling in the Barbie film.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie featured Jack Black's heartfelt ballad, Peaches, expressing Bowser's unrequited love for Princess Peach. Lenny Kravitz contributed Road to Freedom to Rustin, a biopic on civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, underscoring the movie's message of struggle and triumph. Each song brought unique contributions to their respective films, making the musical category a celebration of diverse soundscapes at the prestigious awards ceremony.

