Golden Globe Awards 2024: Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's PDA goes viral

At the 2024 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner set tongues wagging with a captivating display of affection, stealing the spotlight on the red carpet. A viral video captured their sweet moment during a commercial break, where the couple, seen holding hands backstage, shared a heartwarming kiss.This unexpected PDA adds a delightful twist to their rumored romance, leaving fans and media abuzz with excitement.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's affectionate display stole the spotlight. The couple, rumored to be dating since April 2023, shared a heartwarming kiss captured in a viral video. Their intimate moment, coupled with their public appearances at various events, has ignited widespread curiosity, making their speculated romance a major talking point among fans and media.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's rumored romance turned heads at the 2024 Golden Globes when they were caught sharing a sweet kiss during a commercial break. Speculations about their relationship began in April 2023, gaining momentum with their public debut as a couple at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in September.

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2024: Cillian Murphy wins Best Actor Award in a Motion Picture Drama for Oppenheimer

Since then, the pair has been spotted at various events, including New York Fashion Week, the 2023 US Open, and an SNL afterparty in November. Sources reveal that their relationship is flourishing, with Kylie appreciating Timothée's bond with her family. The duo's dating journey has become a focal point, intriguing fans and generating media buzz.