Golden Globes 2020: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston twin in black at the 77th Golden Globes Awards; See PHOTOS

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have made their way to the Golden Globes 2020. The two stars walked the 77th Golden Globes Awards red carpet solo and dropped some jaws.

Golden Globes 2020 will be extra special for Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. The ex-flames, who have appeared on the Golden Globes red carpet in the past, were under the same roof after several years. Not only is the fact that they are at the same event at the same time which has fans excited, but Brad and Jen's appearance also comes weeks after Brad attended Jen's pre-Christmas party. While fans hope to see the two stars together, fingers crossed, photos from the Golden Globes 2020 red carpet revealed the two stars walked into the 77th Golden Globes Awards solo.

The Friends alum dropped jaws in a surreal black gown. The actress, who has been nominated for The Morning Show, sported a strapless black Dior Haute Couture gown that featured ruffles. She styled it with a Cartier necklace and Fred Leighton earrings. Jen took our breath away with her outfit. Meanwhile, her ex-husband, who has bagged a nomination this year for his role in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, also walked out in a black ensemble.

Videos and photos from the Golden Globes 2020 red carpet show Brad goofing around with the cameras. He looks handsome AF in a black tuxedo.

Check out Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's photos below:

Although it is to see if Brad and Jennifer will take home the golden trophy or not, the two stars are expected to take the centre stage of the Golden Globes 2020. Both the stars have been listed under the Golden Globes 2020 presenters.

Catch all the action from the 77th Golden Globes Awards here: Golden Globes 2020 Live Updates.

Credits :Getty Images

Read More