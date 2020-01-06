Golden Globes 2020: Brad Pitt dodges awkward encounter with his three exes at the award function

Brad Pitt managed to dodge awkward encounter with his exes Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow and Christina Applegate at the Golden Globes this year.

Brad Pitt managed to dodge not one, but three awkward ex encounters at this year’s Golden Globes. Just a few hours back, all of Hollywood was hanging out together at the much-anticipated award ceremony, including Pitt and his three exes: Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Christina Applegate. While the fans were hoping for Pitt to bump into his exes and provide them with some juicy content, the actor managed to avoid any kind of awkward interactions with the three ladies.

While the actor did rub shoulders with his ex Jennifer Aniston for the first time in public in 16 years, they seemed very comfortable with each other. Despite remaining friends for years, even after their split in 2005, the two actors haven't been pictured together in more than a decade. The former couple has been sparking reconciliation rumours lately and the fans were looking forward to seeing them together at the ceremony. While the two did not happily pose for the cameras together, Jennifer managed to cause a Twitter meltdown with her priceless reaction to Pitt’s acceptance speech.

Pitt won Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and during his acceptance speech, took a jibe at his dating life. And just like the fans expected, as soon as he joked about it, the cameras captured Jen’s reaction. The actress instantly burst into laughter as Brad confessed he wanted to bring his mother to the award show but thought it would be awkward for everyone who was attending the show with their dates. Meanwhile, Brad also joined his ex Gwyneth Paltrow on the red carpet, but there was no awkwardness there either. The actor, however, did not cross paths with Christina Applegate. ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2020 Photos: Jennifer Aniston to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, looks you CANNOT miss from the event ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2020 Photos: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Taylor Swift, Check out best closeups from the event ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2020: Jennifer Aniston reacting to Brad Pitt's winning speech causes a Twitter meltdown

