Golden Globes 2020: Brad Pitt jokes about Titanic and trolls his dating life in acceptance speech

77th Golden Globe Awards: Brad Pitt won many hearts with his hilarious yet heartwarming Golden Globes 2020 acceptance speech as the 56-year-old actor took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

In what was a pleasant surprise for Brad Pitt fans, the 56-year-old actor took home his third Golden Globe at the recently held 77th Golden Globe Awards. Dressed to perfection in a black tux with a matching bow tie, Brad won the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for his scene-stealing role as Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. As all eyes were on ex-wife and The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston, Brad started his acceptance speech by thanking "the eclectic and ever raucous Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA)."

Addressing his fellow nominees and legendary stars Al Pacino (The Irishman), Joe Pesci (The Irishman), Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) and especially his "de facto mentor from afar," Antony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Pitt stated that these actors were like gods to him and hence, the nomination was an honour in itself while giving his sincere respects to the icons. The actor was sure to send his love and regards to Hopkins, who did not attend the award ceremony.

Thanking his Once Upon A Time In Hollywood director and Golden Globe 2020 winner for Best Screenplay - Motion Picture, Quentin Tarantino, the Ad Astra star added, "I have to start by thanking the man himself, Mr. Quentin Tarantino — the man, the myth, the legend — for this experience, for the film. One I’ll never forget. I thank you, my brother, I really appreciate it."

While giving a shoutout to co-star and Golden Globe nominee himself Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad couldn't help but make an epic Titanic (1997) joke saying, "I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC. Before The Revenant, I used to watch, you know, year after year his costars accept awards and thank him profusely. I know why. He’s an all-star, he’s a gent, and I wouldn’t be here without you and I thank you. Still, I would have shared the raft."

Brad then thanked his producers Shannon McIntosh, David Heyman and Tom Rothman and sent love to his friends, who have been by his side for decades.

Trolling his own dating life, Pitt added, "I want to say hi to my folks because, hey, they’re back in the Ozarks. I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating and it would just be awkward." while the camera panned on Jennifer's expressions.

"All right, thank you. Hey, if you see a chance to be kind to someone tomorrow, take it. I think we need it," Brad concluded.

Watch Brad Pitt's full Golden Globes 2020 acceptance speech below:

This one's for Rick Dalton. Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/0QK3TfomI1 — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 6, 2020

Congratulations to Brad Pitt!

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2020 Highlights: Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston dominate; Ricky Gervais' monologue is legendary

What did you think of Brad Pitt's Golden Globes 2020 acceptance speech? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Read More