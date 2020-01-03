Golden Globes 2020 brings a HUGE change and Leonardo DiCaprio is all praise; Find Out

The Golden Globes 2020 takes place on January 5. The 77th Golden Globe Awards has brought about a huge change that has left Leonardo DiCaprio impressed.

While we are still recovering from our New Year parties, Hollywood is already diving into the awards season. Golden Globes 2020 kicks off 2020's awards season this weekend. The 77th Golden Globe Awards takes place on January 5, 2020, in the US. We are mentally preparing ourselves to watch the stars walk the red carpet. We are also hoping for Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt to cross paths on camera and it goes without saying that we are looking forward to the Golden Globes 2020 winners' list.

While it is going to be a weekend to remember, reports have revealed that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has changed a little something in this year's awards show. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association changed the food menu of the show. The report revealed that the organisation will be serving plant-based meals this year, making Golden Globes 2020 the first major awards show go all-vegan.

The menu previously included fish. However, the new menu features "an appetizer of chilled golden beet soup with locally grown chervil and amaranth and a main dish of king oyster mushrooms cooked and presented to call to mind scallops, with wild-mushroom risotto, roasted baby purple and green brussels sprouts, globe carrots and pea tendrils," THR reports.

Following the news, Leonardo took to Twitter and praised the Association over the decision to go meat-less. The long-time environmental activist and champion of sustainability efforts took to Twitter and thanked them. "Thank you HFPA @goldenglobes," he tweeted, adding a clapping emoji.

Check out his tweet below:

What do you think about the change in the menu? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

