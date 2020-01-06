Golden Globes 2020: Fans feel Jennifer Lopez's gown is inspired by Ryan Reynolds' ugly Christmas sweater

Jennifer Lopez failed to impress with her Golden Globes 2020 outfit. The Hustlers star was walking the red carpet wearing a white strapless Valentino gown which reminded fans of Ryan Reynolds' ugly sweater.

Jennifer Lopez has worn some of the best gowns over the past years. Her Golden Globes 2020 is definitely not one of them. The singer-actress, who paved the way to the establishment of Google Images years ago, disappointed fashion police when she wore a white strapless Valentino gown which featured a large gold and green bows in the middle of the outfit. JLo braided her hair to complete the look. While we wished she rocked the look, she, unfortunately, found a spot among the worse dressed celebs of the 77th Golden Globes Awards.

If that wasn't enough, fans felt that her gown was inspired by Ryan Reynolds' ugly sweater. For the unversed, the last two Christmases have seen the Deadpool actor and Hugh Jackman sport an ugly green and red sweater with a huge golden bow-tie in between. The sweater helped raise funds for charity last month. So when JLo walked the Golden Globes 2020 red carpet, fans couldn't help but compare the two outfits.

Check out a few reactions below:

Good to see Jennifer Lopez recycling Ryan Reynolds’ ugly sweater. — christy (@christynhicks) January 6, 2020

Jennifer Lopez dress looks like she took Ryan Reynolds Christmas sweater and went, "I can totally rock this". #GoldenGlobes — Punk Hazard (@Faititi) January 6, 2020

I think I like Ryan’s sweater better..... — Janice Fisher (@JaniceF53415829) January 6, 2020

Meanwhile, there were others who felt that JLo was still in the Christmas spirit. "I LOVE LOVE LOVE #JenniferLopez, but tonight's @MaisonValentino gown is a mess. The braided bun is a NO, too. It hurts me more to even type this. #JLo, Christmas is over but clearly one present still has yet to be unwrapped. #GoldenGlobes," a fan wrote. "Is @JLo wearing all the leftover Christmas gift tissue paper as a gown????" questioned another.

Jennifer Lopez was up for a Golden Globe Award for her performance in Hustlers. She was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture but lost to Laura Dern for Marriage Story. Check out the Golden Globes 2020 winners' list here: Golden Globes 2020 Winners List: 1917 Best Film, Joaquin Phoenix Best Actor; Fleabag & Succession win BIG

Read More