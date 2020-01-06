Golden Globes 2020: Gwyneth Paltrow says she is semi-retired from acting; Here's why

Oscar-winning star Gwyneth Paltrow says she is semi-retired from acting.
507 reads Mumbai
At the red red carpet at the 77th Golden Globe Awards here, Paltrow confessed that her lifestyle company, Goop, is now her top priority in her career. "I'm sort of semi-retired a bit from acting because I have a company (Goop) that I do," Paltrow told E! News. At the ceremony, the actress looked stunning in a sheer rustic gown.

She also admitted that she had no intention of diving into another serious acting role like "The Politician". "But I'm married to the writer (Brad Falchuk), and he asked me to do the show. He said he was writing it for me," she said. When pointed out that she surprised people that she found the time to co-star in "The Politician", she responded: "I'm Goop from head-to-toe, (Brad) is very charming, he's very convincing."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Credits :IANS

