Golden Globes 2020 Highlights: Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston dominate; Ricky Gervais' monologue is legendary

77th Golden Globe Awards: It was indeed a memorable night for Hollywood movies and television show buffs as the Golden Globes 2020 took place, under the guidance of returning host Ricky Gervais. Check out the highlights from the prestigious award ceremony below.

To say that it was a memorable night in Hollywood would be an understatement as there were plenty of highlights Twitterati were going gaga over at the Golden Globes 2020. Kicking off the night's festivities was comedian Ricky Gervais, who we all know would be guns blazing in his opening monologue and making us proud, that's exactly what The Office star did! Not only did the 58-year-old comedian take a royal dig at Hollywood big-wigs like Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese, but Ricky also asked everyone in the room to f**k off!

Amongst the big winners of the night were Succession, Fleabag, Chernobyl, Parasite, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and 1917. The Benedict Cumberbatch starrer took up two big trophies - Best Motion Picture - Drama and Best Director - Motion Picture for Sam Mendes. On the other hand, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood was awarded Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical, Best Screenplay for Quentin Tarantino and Best Performance by and Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for Brad Pitt.

Here are the highlights from the 77th Golden Globe Awards:

Ricky Gervais' F**k Hollywood opening monologue

Taking a royal dig at Martin Scorsese, Golden Globes 2020 host Ricky Gervais quipped, "Martin Scorsese made the news for his controversial comments about the Marvel franchise. He said they’re not real cinema and they remind him about theme parks. I agree. Although I don’t know what he’s doing hanging around theme parks. He’s not big enough to go on the rides. He’s tiny." On the other hand, joking about Leonardo DiCaprio dating girls way younger than him, the comedian joked, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, nearly three hours long. Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end his date was too old for him. Even Prince Andrew was like, 'Come on, Leo, mate. You’re nearly 50-something.'"

Gervais also gave some major grounding advice to the stars saying, "So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything," and concluded, "So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, and your God and f**k off, OK? It’s already three hours long. Right, let’s do the first award."

Jennifer Aniston's reaction to Brad Pitt's acceptance speech

This one's for Rick Dalton. Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/0QK3TfomI1 — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 6, 2020

While we may be cooing over the bromance between Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio as the former took home a Golden Globe for his role as Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (The Titanic joke during his acceptance speech was a zinger!), everyone who is anyone is talking about Jennifer Aniston's expressions to her ex-husband winning an award. While there were genuine smiles and laughing expressions from The Morning Show star, it was Brad's "I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to they say I’m dating," line that really got a knowing painful smirk from Jennifer. Twitterati is still talking about that moment!

Bong Joon-ho's acceptance speech

Here is Bong Joon-ho's acceptance speech for Parasite, winner of Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/5C1vdsS6A4 — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 6, 2020

Parasite is a film that shocked everyone and it came as no surprise that the Korean film was awarded the Golden Globe Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language. In his empowering acceptance speech, Parasite director and writer Bong Joon-ho stated, "Once you overcome the 1-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films. Just being nominated along with fellow amazing international filmmakers was a huge honor. I think we use only one language: the cinema."

Tom Hanks & Ellen DeGeneres getting honoured for their established careers

Charlize Theron pays tribute to Tom Hanks, The 2020 recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/HcPcMmMTlw — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 6, 2020

There's no crying in baseball, but there is crying during acceptance speeches. Tom Hanks receives the Cecil B. DeMille Award at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/gDBdZFabrU — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 6, 2020

Kate McKinnon presents her friend Ellen DeGeneres with The Carol Burnett Award for Achievement in Television. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/SNu303fZzG — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 6, 2020

Ellen DeGeneres accepts The Carol Burnett Award at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/9sxfevymYS — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 6, 2020

While Tom Hanks' iconic filmography showcased at the Golden Globes 2020 was emotional enough, it was the Oscar-winning actor's Cecil B. DeMille Award speech which was a real tear-jerker. The 63-year-old actor choked up while thanking his family as he stated, "A man is blessed with a family sitting down the front like that; a wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is. Five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man is. And, uh, a loving group of people who have put up with me being away months and months and months at a time," and quipped, "It's the cold that is making this happen. I swear to God, I'm not nearly this emotional at home."

On the other hand, Ellen DeGeneres, who was awarded the Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television made everyone laugh with quips about her sexuality, thanking her husband "Mark." Talking about the importance of television, The Ellen Show host added, "Television inspired everything that I am today. All I want to make people do is laugh, and make people feel good, and there is no greater feeling than when people say... I have helped them through a difficult time," and concluded, "That is the power of television and I'm so grateful to be a part of it."

The Irishman doesn't win a single award

"1917" wins Best Motion Picture, Drama at the 2020 #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/VJBcYWHVGG — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 6, 2020

In what was a clear shocker of the night, 1917 beat The Irishman and Marriage Story to take home the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Drama. What was even more surprising was the fact that the Martin Scorsese starrer did not win a single Golden Globe. While Best Director - Motion Picture went to Sam Mendes for 1917, Best Screenplay - Motion Picture went to Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

