Golden Globes 2020: Jennifer Aniston reacting to Brad Pitt's winning speech causes a Twitter meltdown

Brad Pitt won the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for his performance in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood at the Golden Globes 2020. His ex-wife Jennifer Aniston was present in the audience to witness the actor deliver his acceptance speech.

Our bosses have earplugs on for we couldn't stop screaming after Brad Pitt won Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood at the Golden Globes 2020. The actor beat Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci to take home the award at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. With Brad and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston in the house, all eyes were set on the screen to see if the cameras would pan at the Friends alum for a reaction.

And thankfully, it did. Brad began by thanking his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio when the camera subtly squeezed in Jen into the frame. The video captured the Friends alum paying all her attention to Brad's winning speech. Soon the cameras panned back to Brad who wrapped up his speech poking some fun at his dating life. As soon as he joked about it, the cameras captured the audience's reaction with Jen being in the center of it. Jen couldn't hide her laugh as Brad confessed he wanted to bring his mother to the award show but it would be awkward for everyone was coming with someone they date.

The reaction led to a Twitter meltdown. Fans took to Twitter to gush over Jen's reaction to Brad's acceptance speech. "This is it. This is what we were waiting for @goldenglobes #goldenglobes #bradandjen #JenniferAniston #BradPitt," a fan noted, sharing the clip from the awards night. "Brad Pitt is a legend but would you look at the face on Jennifer Aniston? How every ex should look at her former man. #bekind" added another Twitter user.

Check out a few more reactions below:

Funny how the camera angle for #BradPitt talking to Leonardo DiCaprio just happens to have #JenniferAniston in the background, seating worked out really well there didn’t it #GoldenGlobes — Tegan (@teggywegs) January 6, 2020

Find someone who looks at you the way Jennifer still looks at Brad #GoldenGlobes #BradPitt #JenniferAniston pic.twitter.com/WgNQgBTbQn — StephaniePC (@mrspanetta) January 6, 2020

Watching #JenniferAniston focused in on #BradPitt give his acceptance speech gives me hope. Praying for a #bradandjen reunion. #2020Goals I’ve always been #teamjen — FirstLadyB aka Beatrice Monique (@FirstLadyBe) January 6, 2020

Jennifer was also nominated for her show The Morning Show. However, the actress lost the Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series award to Olivia Coleman for her performance in Crown. Check out the complete Golden Globes 2020 winners' list here: Golden Globes 2020 Winners List: Joaquin Phoenix bags Best Actor, Brad Pitt takes home Best Supporting Award

