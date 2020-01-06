Golden Globes 2020: Joaquin Phoenix delivers expletive filled acceptance speech; tearfully thanks Rooney Mara

77th Golden Globe Award: Joaquin Phoenix was honoured for his brilliant work in and as Joker at the Golden Globes 2020. During his expletive-filled speech, the 45-year-old actor tearfully thanked his fiancée and actress Rooney Mara as well as Joker director Todd Phillips.

When Joker first came out for the world to witness and marvel over, the Oscar buzz soon followed for Joaquin Phoenix, whose heartbreaking portrayal of Arthur Fleck left everyone flabbergasted. Hence, it came as no surprise that the 45-year-old actor took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for Joker at the Golden Globes 2020. In what was an epic expletive-filled acceptance speech, Joaquin firstly thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for "recognising and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change" as it sends across a "powerful message," while talking about the 77th Golden Globe Awards meals being vegan decision.

Furthermore, acknowledging the other nominees in his category, Phoenix stated, "To my fellow nominees, we are no... there's no f*****g competition. It's like this thing created to serve advertisements for the TV show. I know people say this I'm really honoured to be mentioned with you." The Oscar-nominated actor pointed out that while he reached out to a few of them personally, he shied away from speaking to Christian Bale (nominated for Ford v Ferrari) inspite of having the same agent, as he was intimidated by the former Batman actor.

Thanking his Joker director Todd Phillips, Joaquin quipped, "Todd, you were such an amazing friend and collaborator, you convinced me to do this movie. I'm such a pain in the a**, I cannot believe you put up with me." Phoenix choked up when addressing his fiancée and actress Rooney Mara saying, "Rooney, I love you."

The actor brought up the Australia wildfires and stated, "Contrary to popular belief, I don't wanna rock the boat but the boat has been f*****g rocked. It's really nice that so many people have come up and sent their wishes to Australia but we have to do more than that, right? It's a beautiful gesture and I've not always been a virtuous man. I'm learning so much and so many of you in this room have given me multiple opportunities to try to get it right. And I'm deeply grateful."

"But I think together hopefully we can be unified and actually make some changes. It's great to vote. Sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives. And hope we can do that. We don't have to take private jets to Palm Springs for the awards and back, please. I'll try to do better and hope you will too," Joaquin concluded.

Watch the Joaquin Phoenix's Golden Globes 2020 acceptance speech below:

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama goes to Joaquin Phoenix for "Joker". #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/QCEAo33CYd — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 6, 2020

Congratulations to Joaquin Phoenix!

What did you think of Joaquin Phoenix's memorable acceptance speech at the 77th Golden Globe Awards? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

