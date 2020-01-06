Golden Globes 2020: Kate McKinnon pays a heartwarming tribute to Ellen DeGeneres at the awards night

Golden Globes 2020: Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon presented the Carol Burnett Award to popular TV host Ellen DeGeneres. Read on to know more.

Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon gave a heart-tugging tribute to Ellen DeGeneres at the 77th edition of Golden Globes on Sunday while she presented the TV host received the second Carol Burnett Award for contributions to television. While giving the tribute, McKinnon got personal and said that it was DeGeneres’ openness about her sexuality that encouraged McKinnon to pursue a TV career. For the unversed, in 2012, McKinnon was the first openly lesbian to join the SNL cast. She said how DeGeneres gave her “a road map for a way to be funny in a way that is grounded in the expression of joy,” “a desire to bring everyone together by laughing about the things that we have in common” and “a sense of self.” She added that in 97 when Ellen's sitcom was super popular she was in her mother's basement lifting weights and pondering over her sexuality, however, only one thing that made it less scary discovering her sexuality was seeing Ellen on TV.

She continued, “She risked her entire life and her entire career in order to tell the truth and she suffered greatly for it. Of course, attitudes change, but only because brave people like Ellen jumped into the fire to make that change. And if I hadn’t seen her on TV, I would’ve thought I could never be on TV. They don’t let LGBTQ people on TV. And more than that, I would’ve gone on thinking that I was an alien and that I maybe didn’t even have a right to be here. So thank you, Ellen, for giving me a shot and a good life, and thank you also for the sweater with the picture of the baby goat on it."

Speaking of Golden Globe Awards 2020, the same took place on Sunday, January 5. The 77th edition of Golden Globe Awards show is organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and the nominations was announced around a month ago. Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Succession, Chernobyl, Fleabag and Marriage Story among others won big. Best Actor award went to Joker star Joaquin Phoenix whereas Renée Zellweger took home Best Performance by an Actress trophy for her role in Judy.

