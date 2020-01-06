Golden Globes 2020: Merly Streep fixes friend Helen Mirren’s dress

Actress Meryl Streep's sweet gesture of helping fellow actress Helen Mirren fix her dress at the 77th Golden Globe Awards is winning over the Internet.
Mumbai
A lot of pictures and videos are doing the rounds on social media in which Streep can be seen bending down to hold together a portion of Mirren's burgundy gown, reports independent.co.uk. Streep's gesture left netizens in awe of her bond with Mirren. One user tweeted: "Best friends goals forever."

Another one commented: "MERYL STREEP HELPING HELEN MIRREN WITH HER DRESS? QUEENS SUPPORT QUEENS. #GoldenGlobes." Streep attended the gala wearing a crimson skirt.

Credits :IANS

