Golden Globes 2020: Merly Streep fixes friend Helen Mirren’s dress
A lot of pictures and videos are doing the rounds on social media in which Streep can be seen bending down to hold together a portion of Mirren's burgundy gown, reports independent.co.uk. Streep's gesture left netizens in awe of her bond with Mirren. One user tweeted: "Best friends goals forever."
Another one commented: "MERYL STREEP HELPING HELEN MIRREN WITH HER DRESS? QUEENS SUPPORT QUEENS. #GoldenGlobes." Streep attended the gala wearing a crimson skirt.
