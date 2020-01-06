Golden Globes 2020: Michelle Williams' powerful speech on motherhood & women's rights wins the Internet

At the Golden Globes 2020, Michelle bagged the Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie for her role in Fosse/Verdon.

If there is one Hollywood celeb who made a powerful speech at the Golden Globes 2020, it is award-winning actress Michelle Williams. On Sunday night, at the Golden Globes 2020, Michelle bagged the Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie for her role in Fosse/Verdon. But the actress won hearts with her rousing speech as she showed off her adorable growing baby bump. Michelle addressed motherhood, voting and women's rights in her speech.

The actress, who has also won an Emmy for Fosse/Verdon in the past, began her speech by saying, "Thank you so much first of all, to my Fosse/Verdon family and the Hollywood Press Association. When you put this in someone's hands, your acknowledging the choices made by the actor but also the choices they made as a person, the training they sought, the hours they put in." Continuing, "I'm grateful for the acknowledgement of the choices I've made and I'm also grateful to have lived in a moment in our society where choice exists, because as women and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice."

Michelle also added, "I've tried my very best to live a life of my own making, not just a series of events that happened to me, but one that I could stand back and look at and recognize my handwriting all over." Amidst a cheering crowd, Michelle added she has carved her own story. "I wouldn't have been able to do this without employing a woman's right to choose. To choose when to have my children, and with whom. When I felt supported and able to balance our lives knowing as all mothers know that the scales must and will tip towards our children now. I know my choices might look different than yours. But thank god or whomever you pray to that we live in a country founded on the principle that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live by yours," she continued.

"So women, 18 to 118, when it is time to vote please do so in your own self-interest. It's what men have been doing for years... which is why the world looks so much like them. But don't forget, we are the largest voting body. Let's make it look more like us." Well, Michelle did move some to tears and won the Internet.

