Golden Globes 2020: Parasite fame Bong Joon ho praises BTS; ARMY wants him to direct a video for K pop band

77th Golden Globe Awards: Bong Joon-ho, who recently won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language for Parasite, was all praises for BTS on the Golden Globes 2020 red carpet. Read below to know what Bong had to say about the K-pop band.

Golden Globes 2020 took place today and was jam-packed with star power. While some sure-shot favourites like Joaquin Phoenix and Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home the coveted trophy, there were some surprises packing too with 1917 winning Best Motion Picture - Drama, over The Irishman and Marriage Story. One Golden Globe category, everyone could guess the winner of was Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language, which went to Parasite. Directed and written by Bong Joon-ho, this Korean film has been making waves for its stunning storyline and brilliant performances.

While appearing on the 77th Golden Globes red carpet, Bong was asked about the cultural impact South Korea is having on the world thanks to its films and music. Giving major props to BTS, Joon-ho shared with ETalk, "Although I’m here at the Golden Globes, BTS has 3,000 times the amount of power and influence that I have. I think Korea produces a lot of great artists cause we’re very emotionally dynamic people." This is indeed a major seal of approval for the K-pop band which comprises RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jungkook.

Here is Bong Joon-ho's acceptance speech for Parasite, winner of Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/5C1vdsS6A4 — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 6, 2020

Check out how ARMY reacted to Bong's kind words for BTS below:

imagine bong joon ho directing a bts mv..... oooof — (@ivyparkjimin) January 6, 2020

@ bong joon-ho please direct a bts music video — lily (@functionbts) January 6, 2020

Bong Joon-ho gives @BTS_twt so much props. I love the respect he has for them. There's pride in his voice every time he mentions them, and I'm glad Western media gets to see that respect displayed in every interview he does. — MNI (@novaluster) January 6, 2020

bong joon ho loves bts and two of tae’s BEST friends were in parasite like..... what else needs to be done to get him a role... — darenjenuary (@ninisvante) January 6, 2020

10 years from now a movie abt bts’ rise to fame, directed by bong joon ho, at that point it’s common for non english language films to get oscars, it wins best picture with best original song by bts themselves just picture it — mon // 269 days (@joonspolaris) January 6, 2020

I appreciate the subtle @bts_twt promo that Bong Joon-Ho has been doing — Kelly (@soul_maps) January 6, 2020

We stan both BTS and Bong Joon-ho!

Meanwhile, in his acceptance speech, Bong stated, "Once you overcome the 1-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films. Just being nominated along with fellow amazing international filmmakers was a huge honor. I think we use only one language: the cinema."

On the other hand, BTS picked up the Digital Song of the Year (Daesang) and Digital Song Division Bonsang at the recently held 34th Golden Disc Awards.

