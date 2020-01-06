Golden Globes 2020: Parasite fame Bong Joon ho praises BTS; ARMY wants him to direct a video for K pop band

77th Golden Globe Awards: Bong Joon-ho, who recently won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language for Parasite, was all praises for BTS on the Golden Globes 2020 red carpet. Read below to know what Bong had to say about the K-pop band. 
4127 reads Mumbai Updated: January 6, 2020 12:59 pm
Golden Globes 2020: Bong Joon-ho took home the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language for Parasite.Golden Globes 2020: Bong Joon-ho took home the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language for Parasite.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Golden Globes 2020 took place today and was jam-packed with star power. While some sure-shot favourites like Joaquin Phoenix and Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home the coveted trophy, there were some surprises packing too with 1917 winning Best Motion Picture - Drama, over The Irishman and Marriage Story. One Golden Globe category, everyone could guess the winner of was Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language, which went to Parasite. Directed and written by Bong Joon-ho, this Korean film has been making waves for its stunning storyline and brilliant performances.

While appearing on the 77th Golden Globes red carpet, Bong was asked about the cultural impact South Korea is having on the world thanks to its films and music. Giving major props to BTS, Joon-ho shared with ETalk, "Although I’m here at the Golden Globes, BTS has 3,000 times the amount of power and influence that I have. I think Korea produces a lot of great artists cause we’re very emotionally dynamic people." This is indeed a major seal of approval for the K-pop band which comprises RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jungkook.

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2020 Photos: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Taylor Swift, Check out best closeups from the event

Check out how ARMY reacted to Bong's kind words for BTS below:

We stan both BTS and Bong Joon-ho!

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2020 Highlights: Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston dominate; Ricky Gervais' monologue is legendary

Meanwhile, in his acceptance speech, Bong stated, "Once you overcome the 1-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films. Just being nominated along with fellow amazing international filmmakers was a huge honor. I think we use only one language: the cinema."

On the other hand, BTS picked up the Digital Song of the Year (Daesang) and Digital Song Division Bonsang at the recently held 34th Golden Disc Awards.

Credits :ETalk,Twitter,Getty Images

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement