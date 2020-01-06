Golden Globes 2020: Phoebe Waller Bridge thanks Barack Obama as Fleabag wins big at awards night

Fleabag scored a double win as it won an award for the Best Comedy Series and Best Actress in a Comedy Series category which was awarded to the talented Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

After taking the Emmys by storm, it was time for Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fleabag to make an impact at this year's Golden Globes. And so it did. Fleabag scored a double win as it won an award for the Best Comedy Series and Best Actress in a Comedy Series category. British actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge was at the centre of this as she thanked many for the big win. Right from the production house to her co-stars, Phoebe called upon all those who helped her bag the top award.

However, her thank you speech was incomplete without mentioning one special person. Phoebe's biggest thanks was reserved for former US President Barack Obama who recently mentioned Fleabag on his list of movies and TV that he enjoyed in 2019.

Phoebe said, “I’d like to thank Obama for putting us on his list as some of you know, he’s always been on mine,” she said, adding that those who did not get the joke should watch season 1 of Fleabag. For the unversed, Phoebe in Fleabag's first season pleasures herself to a speech of the 44th President of the United States of America.

The actress, who rocked a monochrome pantsuit, lauded cinematographer Tony Miller for making her 'little scrap of a show' which began life as a one-woman show at the Edinburgh Festival. Meanwhile, the Golden Globes' Best Picture (Drama) this year went to Sam Mendes' war directorial 1917. Whereas Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger bagged the top awards for Best Actor and Best Actress respectively.

(L-R) Jack Williams, Joe Lewis, Sarah Hammond, Brett Gelman, Sian Clifford, Harry Bradbeer, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott, and Jenny Robins of "Fleabag" pose in the press room with the award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

