Golden Globes 2020 pre event: Nicole Kidman is extremely UPSET as her Australia home is under threat

We are just a few hours away from the awards season officially kicking off. But before the Golden Globes commences, the pre events and parties have already begun in full swing. One such event is the 7th Annual Gold Meets Golden event which was held in Los Angeles on Saturday. Hollywood celebs from all over gathered for the event including Bombshell star Nicole Kidman who seemed to be visibly upset as she arrived on the red carpet.

According to a report in Us Weekly, The Big Little Lies star teared up on the red carpet as she learned that her Australian home is under threat due to the devastating bush fires that have engulfed the country. An insider revealed to the publication that the actress looked 'tired and sad' as she got to know about her home in Australia just before she could walk the red carpet.

Speaking to the media gathered, Nicole Kidman said, “I’m so sorry. I’m so distracted right now with everything that’s happening in Australia." An event organiser told Us, "She’s very upset. She was crying as she walked into the red carpet." Take a look at Nicole Kidman's red carpet pictures below:

The fires have resulted in many fleeing their homes, loss of human and animal lives and blood-red skies. According to CNN, a total of 150 fires are burning across the state, with 64 uncontained, as per NSW Rural Fire Services. Nicole and her husband Keith Urban have donated USD 500,000 to support those fighting the bushfires.

