Golden Globes 2020 Predictions: From Joaquin Phoenix to Scarlett Johansson, here's who we think will win

Whether it be The Irishman or Marriage Story, Joaquin Phoenix or Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson or Charlize Theron, the 77th Golden Globe Awards is packed with star power and stunning performances. It's going to be hard to pick one favourite to win from any of the categories.
It's going to be a tight-knit race at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.
One of the biggest award ceremonies before the prestigious Oscars is the Golden Globe Awards, which is in its 77th year now. This time, the nominations are so diverse that it's difficult to choose a personal favourite to win. Whether it be Martin Scorsese's directorial The Irishman, which is being touted as the filmmaker's best work to date or even Sam Mendes' 1917, which is a classic award-bait film. In the television categories, we have shows like Fleabag, Barry, Succession and The Morning Show in the running.

When it comes to the acting categories, Joaquin Phoenix is the frontrunner to take the Best Actor Golden Globe but the Joker star could have his thunder stolen by Adam Driver, who delivers a soul-stirring performance in Marriage Story. Speaking of the Noah Baumbach directorial, Scarlett Johansson may very well win a Golden Globe for her heartbreaking performance as well. Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Bill Hader may have an Emmys 2019 moment as they win the Best Actor and Best Actress Golden Globe for their respective comedy series - Fleabag and Barry.

Check out Pinkvilla's prediction of who will take home the awards at the 77th Golden Globes:

Motion Picture:

Best Motion Picture - Drama

1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes

Should Win: Marriage Story
Will Win: Joker

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman

Should Win: Knives Out or Rocketman
Will Win: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Best Director - Motion Picture

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Should Win: Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Will Win: Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Should Win: Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Will Win: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best Performance by An Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy

Should Win: Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Will Win: Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Best Performance by An Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Should Win: Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Will Win: Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night

Should Win: Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Will Win: Awkwafina, The Farewell

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Should Win: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Will Win: Al Pacino, The Irishman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Should Win: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Will Win: Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
The Lion King

Should Win: Toy Story 4
Will Win: Frozen II

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Should Win: Parasite
Will Win: Parasite

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Marriage Story
Parasite
The Two Popes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman

Should Win: Marriage Story
Will Win: Marriage Story

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Little Women
Joker
Marriage Story
1917
Motherless Brooklyn

Should Win: Joker
Will Win: Joker

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

Beautiful Ghosts, Cats
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman
Into the Unknown, Frozen II
Spirit, The Lion King
Stand Up, Harriet

Should Win: (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman
Will Win: (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman

Television:

Best Television Series - Drama

Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession

Should Win: The Morning Show
Will Win: Succession

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician

Should Win: Fleabag
Will Win: Fleabag

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable

Should Win: Unbelievable
Will Win: Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose

Should Win: Brian Cox, Succession
Will Win: Billy Porter, Pose

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Should Win: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Will Win: Olivia Colman, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Should Win: Bill Hader, Barry
Will Win: Bill Hader, Barry

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Should Win: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Will Win: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Should Win: Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Will Win: Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Should Win: Joey King, The Act
Will Win: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry

Should Win: Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Will Win: Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Should Win: Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Will Win: Patricia Arquette, The Act

Who do you think will win at Golden Globes 2020? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

The 77th Golden Globe Awards will take place on Monday morning, i.e. January 5, 2020, India time.

