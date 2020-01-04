Golden Globes 2020 Predictions: From Joaquin Phoenix to Scarlett Johansson, here's who we think will win
One of the biggest award ceremonies before the prestigious Oscars is the Golden Globe Awards, which is in its 77th year now. This time, the nominations are so diverse that it's difficult to choose a personal favourite to win. Whether it be Martin Scorsese's directorial The Irishman, which is being touted as the filmmaker's best work to date or even Sam Mendes' 1917, which is a classic award-bait film. In the television categories, we have shows like Fleabag, Barry, Succession and The Morning Show in the running.
When it comes to the acting categories, Joaquin Phoenix is the frontrunner to take the Best Actor Golden Globe but the Joker star could have his thunder stolen by Adam Driver, who delivers a soul-stirring performance in Marriage Story. Speaking of the Noah Baumbach directorial, Scarlett Johansson may very well win a Golden Globe for her heartbreaking performance as well. Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Bill Hader may have an Emmys 2019 moment as they win the Best Actor and Best Actress Golden Globe for their respective comedy series - Fleabag and Barry.
Check out Pinkvilla's prediction of who will take home the awards at the 77th Golden Globes:
Motion Picture:
Best Motion Picture - Drama
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Should Win: Marriage Story
Will Win: Joker
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Should Win: Knives Out or Rocketman
Will Win: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Best Director - Motion Picture
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Should Win: Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Will Win: Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Should Win: Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Will Win: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Best Performance by An Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Should Win: Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Will Win: Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Best Performance by An Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Should Win: Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Will Win: Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Should Win: Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Will Win: Awkwafina, The Farewell
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Should Win: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Will Win: Al Pacino, The Irishman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Should Win: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Will Win: Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Best Motion Picture - Animated
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
The Lion King
Should Win: Toy Story 4
Will Win: Frozen II
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Should Win: Parasite
Will Win: Parasite
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Marriage Story
Parasite
The Two Popes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Should Win: Marriage Story
Will Win: Marriage Story
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
Little Women
Joker
Marriage Story
1917
Motherless Brooklyn
Should Win: Joker
Will Win: Joker
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
Beautiful Ghosts, Cats
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman
Into the Unknown, Frozen II
Spirit, The Lion King
Stand Up, Harriet
Should Win: (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman
Will Win: (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman
Television:
Best Television Series - Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Should Win: The Morning Show
Will Win: Succession
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Should Win: Fleabag
Will Win: Fleabag
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Should Win: Unbelievable
Will Win: Chernobyl
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Should Win: Brian Cox, Succession
Will Win: Billy Porter, Pose
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Should Win: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Will Win: Olivia Colman, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Should Win: Bill Hader, Barry
Will Win: Bill Hader, Barry
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Should Win: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Will Win: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Should Win: Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Will Win: Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Should Win: Joey King, The Act
Will Win: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
Should Win: Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Will Win: Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Should Win: Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Will Win: Patricia Arquette, The Act
Who do you think will win at Golden Globes 2020? Let us know your views in the comments section below.
The 77th Golden Globe Awards will take place on Monday morning, i.e. January 5, 2020, India time.
