Golden Globes 2020 Predictions: From Joaquin Phoenix to Scarlett Johansson, here's who we think will win

Whether it be The Irishman or Marriage Story, Joaquin Phoenix or Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson or Charlize Theron, the 77th Golden Globe Awards is packed with star power and stunning performances. It's going to be hard to pick one favourite to win from any of the categories.

One of the biggest award ceremonies before the prestigious Oscars is the Golden Globe Awards, which is in its 77th year now. This time, the nominations are so diverse that it's difficult to choose a personal favourite to win. Whether it be Martin Scorsese's directorial The Irishman, which is being touted as the filmmaker's best work to date or even Sam Mendes' 1917, which is a classic award-bait film. In the television categories, we have shows like Fleabag, Barry, Succession and The Morning Show in the running.

When it comes to the acting categories, Joaquin Phoenix is the frontrunner to take the Best Actor Golden Globe but the Joker star could have his thunder stolen by Adam Driver, who delivers a soul-stirring performance in Marriage Story. Speaking of the Noah Baumbach directorial, Scarlett Johansson may very well win a Golden Globe for her heartbreaking performance as well. Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Bill Hader may have an Emmys 2019 moment as they win the Best Actor and Best Actress Golden Globe for their respective comedy series - Fleabag and Barry.

Check out Pinkvilla's prediction of who will take home the awards at the 77th Golden Globes:

Motion Picture:

Best Motion Picture - Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Should Win: Marriage Story

Will Win: Joker

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Should Win: Knives Out or Rocketman

Will Win: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Best Director - Motion Picture

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Should Win: Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Will Win: Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Should Win: Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Will Win: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best Performance by An Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Should Win: Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Will Win: Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Best Performance by An Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Should Win: Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Will Win: Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Should Win: Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Will Win: Awkwafina, The Farewell

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Should Win: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Will Win: Al Pacino, The Irishman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Should Win: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Will Win: Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

The Lion King

Should Win: Toy Story 4

Will Win: Frozen II

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Should Win: Parasite

Will Win: Parasite

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Marriage Story

Parasite

The Two Popes

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Should Win: Marriage Story

Will Win: Marriage Story

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Little Women

Joker

Marriage Story

1917

Motherless Brooklyn

Should Win: Joker

Will Win: Joker

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

Beautiful Ghosts, Cats

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman

Into the Unknown, Frozen II

Spirit, The Lion King

Stand Up, Harriet

Should Win: (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman

Will Win: (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman

Television:

Best Television Series - Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Should Win: The Morning Show

Will Win: Succession

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Should Win: Fleabag

Will Win: Fleabag

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Should Win: Unbelievable

Will Win: Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Should Win: Brian Cox, Succession

Will Win: Billy Porter, Pose

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Should Win: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Will Win: Olivia Colman, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Should Win: Bill Hader, Barry

Will Win: Bill Hader, Barry

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Should Win: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Will Win: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Should Win: Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Will Win: Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Should Win: Joey King, The Act

Will Win: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Should Win: Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Will Win: Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Should Win: Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Will Win: Patricia Arquette, The Act

Who do you think will win at Golden Globes 2020? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

The 77th Golden Globe Awards will take place on Monday morning, i.e. January 5, 2020, India time.

