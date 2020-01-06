Golden Globes 2020: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are nothing short of a fairytale couple

77th Golden Globes Awards: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dazzled the Golden Globes 2020 red carpet and made an impeccable fashion statement. Check out NickYanka's lovely photos below.

In what came as surprising but extremely pleasant news this morning, it was announced that is amongst the presenters at the Golden Globes 2020. What was even more lovely was the fact that Nick Jonas would be accompanying her as a co-presenter. Taking to her Instagram Stories, PeeCee teased her millions and millions of followers with what to expect of her look and when the final results were showcased at the red carpet, we all couldn't help but stop and stare!

For her 77th Golden Globe Awards look, Priyanka opted for a classy hot pink off-shoulder Cristina Ottaviano gown, which featured a short train. The elegant attire was accentuated with a huge diamond-studded Bulgari necklace and earrings. The 37-year-old actress had her hair styled in the old school Hollywood way while a deep red lip completed the look. On the other hand, Nick looked dapper in a velvet black buttoned-up blazer, which was paired with a baby blue shirt and shiny black shoes.

Check out NickYanka's photos below:

What did you think of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' fashion statement at the Golden Globes 2020? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick presented the Golden Globe for Best TV Series - Comedy, that was given to Fleabag.

On the work front, Jonas had a big reason to celebrate as his last outing Jumanji; The Next Level created a ruckus at the global box-office. On the other hand, Chopra received a lot of adoration for her role in The Sky is Pink.

