Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet: Cats star Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn stun at 77th Golden Globes Awards

Taylor Swift has been nominated for her movie Cats at the Golden Globes 2020. The singer made her way to the 77th Golden Globes Awards red carpet moments after her beau Joe Alwyn made an appearance.

We thought Golden Globes 2020 would be a purrfect spot for Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn to make their red carpet debut. However, it seems that Taylor and Joe were not on the same page as us. The singer has been nominated for her role in Cats. Taylor has bagged a nomination at the 77th Golden Globes Awards under Best Original Song – Motion Picture for her song, Beautiful Ghosts for her movie Cats. She has been nominated with Andrew Lloyd Webber. While it is to see if the singer takes home the golden trophy, she has Swifties talking with her red carpet appearance.

The Lover hitmaker made her way solo onto the Golden Globes 2020 red carpet. Taylor stunned in a sleeveless blue floral gown. The gown featured a cut on the midriff. Taylor chose to keep her look classy as she tied her up into a bun. She completed her look with a pair of drop-down earrings that matched her gown. Taylor made her way to the red carpet moments after her beau Joe flew in solo. The British actor looked dapper in a black tuxedo at the event.

While the duo did not make their way to the red carpet together, LA Times' Amy Kaufman tweeted that they arrived at the venue together. Sharing BTS pictures, she revealed, "Taylor Swift came into the #GoldenGlobes through a back door with Joe Alwyn. Then she and a handful of security guards, as well as a man carrying her dress train, split off separately and went to the bar. They immediately exited through another side door."

Check out Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's pictures from Golden Globes 2020 below:

