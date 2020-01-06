Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet: Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are too cute to handle

Golden Globes 2020 has begun with several Hollywood stars walking down the red carpet. Game of Thrones star Kit Harington and his wife Rose Leslie are among the many celebrities spotted at the 77th Golden Globes Awards. The actor is the only Game of Thrones cast member to have bagged a Golden Globes nomination this year.

The Golden Globes 2020 red carpet has rolled out and several Hollywood stars have begun making their way to the 77th Golden Globe Awards tonight. The international awards show, which kicks off the awards season in the US, is hosted by Ricky Gervais and is taking place at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. While several Golden Globes 2020 nominees have made their way onto the red carpet, we cannot stop gushing over the lone wolf from Game of Thrones at the Golden Globes this year. Kit Harington, the sole Golden Globes nominee this year, has arrived and he is attending the prestigious awards show with his wife aka GoT alum Rose Leslie.

The British actor has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama for his act as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones. Harington donned an all-black ensemble for the awards show. Meanwhile, Leslie looked stole our breath away with her green outfit. The two stars walked the red carpet together and flashed their heartwarming smile.

Apart from being the sole nominee, Kit Harington has also been named as one of the presenters at the Golden Globes 2020. The actor is joined by Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Nick Jonas, Jonas, Jennifer Lopez, Margot Robbie, and Reese Witherspoon among others.

