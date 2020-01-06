Golden Globes 2020: Ricky Gervais tells Hollywood to 'f**k off', ROASTS Martin Scorsese & Leonardo DiCaprio

Golden Globes 2020 took place today in Los Angeles. While the winners of the 77th Golden Globes Awards were the stars of the evening, Golden Globes 2020 host Ricky Gervais got everyone talking with his opening monologue.

Golden Globes 2020 began on a brutal note, courtesy the 77th Golden Globes Awards host Ricky Gervais. The comedian has been handed the hosting duties this year and he decided to roast everyone in Hollywood. When we say everyone, we mean every single one. Gervais walked up to the Golden Globes 2020 stage holding a drink in his hand, making sure everyone watching would have some fun at Hollywood's expenses. He put the spotlight on the worst of Hollywood and spared no one, not even Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The host, who did not care about being offensive, referred to the time Kevin Hart was fired from being the Oscar host after a few of his offensive tweets resurfaced. "You’ll be pleased to know this is the last time I’m hosting these awards, so I don’t care anymore. I’m joking. I never did. I’m joking, I never did. NBC clearly don’t care either — fifth time. I mean, Kevin Heart was fired from the Oscars for some offensive tweets — hello?" he began. He went on to joke about many celebrities taking the limousine to the event, took a jibe at Felicity Huffman's recent prison stint, a joke on the Me Too movement by saying that the room was filled with powerful studio executives who "are all terrified of Ronan Farrow." "He's coming for you," Gervais announced.

Gervais trolled Martin Scorsese over his comments against Marvel Studios before he joked about Leonardo and his young girlfriend. "Martin Scorsese made the news for his controversial comments about the Marvel franchise. He said they’re not real cinema and they remind him about theme parks. I agree. Although I don’t know what he’s doing hanging around theme parks. He’s not big enough to go on the rides. He’s tiny. The Irishman was amazing. It was amazing. It was great. Long, but amazing. It wasn’t the only epic movie. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, nearly three hours long. Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end, his date was too old for him. Even Prince Andrew was like, “Come on, Leo, mate.You’re nearly 50-something,” he said.

He ended his opening monologue by asking Hollywood to "f**k off." He said, "So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So if you win, come up accept your little award, thank your agent, and your god and fuck off. It’s already three hours long. Right, let’s do the first award. The first award?"

What did you think of Ricky Gervais' opening monologue at the Golden Globes 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

