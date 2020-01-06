Golden Globes 2020: Twitterverse is completely impressed by Jason Momoa sitting in a tank top during the show

Golden Globes 2020: As the evening progressed, Jason Momoa took off his expensive jacket and sat in the middle of the Golden Globes in a black tank top like it was no big deal.
The Golden Globes 2020 made a lot of noise on Twitter and for all the right reasons. From Brad Pitt's heartwarming speech for co-star Leonardo DiCaprio to Michelle Williams' powerful and pro-choice speech, the Hollywood A-listers won hearts of many with their epic moments at the 2020 Golden Globes. However, one random moment also seems to be going viral with netizens discussing it widely on social media. Turns out, this moment revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa who attended the awards with wife Lisa Bonet. 

The actor looked dapper as he arrived on the red carpet wearing a green velvet Tom Ford suit jacket and may we say he looked hot as always. However, as the evening progressed, Jason Momoa took off his expensive jacket and sat in the middle of the Golden Globes in a black tank top like it was no big deal. He also tied up his tresses in a man bun and looked completely casual about it. 

"LOve it!! #JasonMomoa, the Man of Our Collective Dreams, Is Wearing a Tank Top at the Golden Globes and Nobody Can Deal," a Twitter user wrote. Jason's look received a whole lot of praise from netizens who otherwise see stars putting their fashionable foot forward. Another user wrote, "He is in a tank top cuz he gave his jacket to Lisa..Gentleman," with multiple love struck emojis.  

Check out some of the reactions to Jason Momoa's tank top look:  

