Golden Globes 2020: Where to watch 77th Golden Globe Awards online; What time to live stream in India

Golden Globes 2020 red carpet is ready to be rolled out and in a few hours, Hollywood Foreign Press Association will announce the Golden Globes 2020 winners. Here's how you can watch the 77th Golden Globe Awards online and livestream it.

It's the Golden Globes night, baby! The first award show of the year, 77th Golden Globe Awards are set to take place on January 5 (January 6 as per Indian Standard Time) at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Golden Globes 2020 officially kicks off the awards season of the year, setting the stage for SAG Awards, BAFTA and Oscars 2020. The Golden Globes Awards are organised by Hollywood Foreign Press Association and hosted by Ricky Gervais this year. The awards show recognises the best performances from the world of television and films. The Golden Globes 2020 nominations were announced a few weeks ago.

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Taron Egerton, Al Pacino and Margot Robbie among many other stars have bagged a Golden Globes 2020 nomination this year. It has also been revealed that Friends alum Jennifer Aniston, Ford v Ferrari's Christian Bale, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, Avengers: Endgame actor Chris Evans, Game of Thrones' Kit Harington, The Eternals star Salma Hayek, Black Widow lead Scarlett Johansson, Jonas Brothers singer Nick Jonas, Hustlers star Jennifer Lopez, No Time To Die star Rami Malek, Aquaman Jason Momoa, Brad Pitt, Birds of Prey star Margot Robbie, and The Morning Show's Reese Witherspoon among others will be presenting at the Golden Globes this year.

So how can you catch all the Golden Globes 2020 action? Find out below:

Golden Globe Awards 2020 Date and Time in India:

Golden Globes 2020 red carpet starts at 6 pm EST, January 5, in the US, which translates to 4:30 am IST, on January 6. The 77th Golden Globes Award starts at 7:30 pm EST, which is 6:00 am IST.

Where and how to watch the Golden Globe Awards 2020 on TV in India:

You can watch Golden Globes 2020 on Comedy Central India, Vh1 India and Colors Infinity.

How to watch the Golden Globe Awards 2020 online:

You can Livestream the 77th Golden Globe Awards on various television apps.

Check out the Golden Globes 2020 nominations here:

