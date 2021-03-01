Golden Globes 2021 Winners: Chadwick Boseman bestowed with Best Actor; The Crown and Schitt's Creek win big

Before the 93rd Academy Awards take place next month, we have the 78th Golden Globe Awards taking place today, i.e. March 1. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, similar to Emmys 2020, the prestigious award ceremony is virtual this year with fan favourites Tina Fey and Amy Poehler back as co-hosts. While Hank is leading in the films section with six nominations, The Crown topped the television section with six nods as well.

The evergreen Jane Fonda is the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award while the legendary Norman Lear will be bestowed with the Carol Burnett Award. Interestingly, Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee's child Satchel and Jackson Lee have been chosen as the Golden Globe Ambassadors this year. The star-studded Golden Globes 2021 presenters include Joaquin Phoenix, Gal Gadot, Laura Dern, Renée Zellweger, Ava DuVernay, Ben Stiller, Awkwafina, Sandra Oh amongst many others. What we're most excited to see is obviously the emotionally, witty winning speeches!

Check out the complete winners' list from Golden Globes 2021 below:

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek *WINNER*

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Josh O’Connor - The Crown *WINNER*

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Al Pacino - Hunters

Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People

Shira Haas - Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman - The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen’s Gambit *WINNER*

Best Director – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

David Fincher - Mank

Regina King - One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland *WINNER*

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson - Music

Michelle Pfeiffer - French Exit

Rosamund Pike - I Care a Lot *WINNER*

Anya Taylor-Joy - Emma

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom *WINNER*

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Gary Oldman - Mank

Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown *WINNER*

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Emma Corrin - The Crown *WINNER*

Laura Linney - Ozark

Sarah Paulson - Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston - Your Honor

Jeff Daniels - The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant - The Undoing

Ethan Hawke - The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much Is True *WINNER*

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm *WINNER*

James Corden - The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg - Palm Springs

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday *WINNER*

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland *WINNER*

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah *WINNER*

Jared Leto - The Little Things

Bill Murray - On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night in Miami

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

The Midnight Sky - Alexandre Desplat

Tenet - Ludwig Göransson

News of the World - James Newton Howard

Mank - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Soul - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste *WINNER*

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins - Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning - The Great

Jane Levy - Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara - Schitt’s Creek *WINNER*

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit *WINNER*

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega - Small Axe *WINNER*

Brendan Gleeson - The Comey Rule

Dan Levy - Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons - Hollywood

Donald Sutherland - The Undoing

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm *WINNER*

Hamilton

Palm Springs

Music

The Prom

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman - The Father

Jodie Foster - The Mauritanian *WINNER*

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Helena Zengel - News of the World

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari *WINNER*

Two of Us

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher - Mank

Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7 *WINNER*

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton - The Father

Chloe Zhao - Nomadland

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle - Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult - The Great

Eugene Levy - Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso *WINNER*

Ramy Youssef - Ramy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Gillian Anderson - The Crown *WINNER*

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Julia Garner - Ozark

Annie Murphy - Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon - Ratched

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Fight for You from Judas and the Black Messiah - H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas

Hear My Voice from The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Daniel Pemberton, Celeste

Io Si (Seen) from The Life Ahead - Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi *WINNER*

Speak Now from One Night in Miami - Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

Tigress & Tweed from The United States vs. Billie Holliday - Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul *WINNER*

Wolfwalkers

Carol Burnett Award

Norman Lear

Cecil B. DeMille Award

Jane Fonda

Congratulations to the winners!

