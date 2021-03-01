Golden Globes 2021 Winners: Chadwick Boseman bestowed with Best Actor; The Crown and Schitt's Creek win big
Before the 93rd Academy Awards take place next month, we have the 78th Golden Globe Awards taking place today, i.e. March 1. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, similar to Emmys 2020, the prestigious award ceremony is virtual this year with fan favourites Tina Fey and Amy Poehler back as co-hosts. While Hank is leading in the films section with six nominations, The Crown topped the television section with six nods as well.
The evergreen Jane Fonda is the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award while the legendary Norman Lear will be bestowed with the Carol Burnett Award. Interestingly, Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee's child Satchel and Jackson Lee have been chosen as the Golden Globe Ambassadors this year. The star-studded Golden Globes 2021 presenters include Joaquin Phoenix, Gal Gadot, Laura Dern, Renée Zellweger, Ava DuVernay, Ben Stiller, Awkwafina, Sandra Oh amongst many others. What we're most excited to see is obviously the emotionally, witty winning speeches!
Check out the complete winners' list from Golden Globes 2021 below:
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek *WINNER*
Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Josh O’Connor - The Crown *WINNER*
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Al Pacino - Hunters
Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People
Shira Haas - Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman - The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen’s Gambit *WINNER*
Best Director – Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
David Fincher - Mank
Regina King - One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland *WINNER*
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson - Music
Michelle Pfeiffer - French Exit
Rosamund Pike - I Care a Lot *WINNER*
Anya Taylor-Joy - Emma
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom *WINNER*
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian
Best Television Series – Drama
The Crown *WINNER*
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Emma Corrin - The Crown *WINNER*
Laura Linney - Ozark
Sarah Paulson - Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Bryan Cranston - Your Honor
Jeff Daniels - The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant - The Undoing
Ethan Hawke - The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much Is True *WINNER*
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm *WINNER*
James Corden - The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg - Palm Springs
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday *WINNER*
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland *WINNER*
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah *WINNER*
Jared Leto - The Little Things
Bill Murray - On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night in Miami
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
The Midnight Sky - Alexandre Desplat
Tenet - Ludwig Göransson
News of the World - James Newton Howard
Mank - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Soul - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste *WINNER*
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Lily Collins - Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning - The Great
Jane Levy - Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara - Schitt’s Creek *WINNER*
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit *WINNER*
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
John Boyega - Small Axe *WINNER*
Brendan Gleeson - The Comey Rule
Dan Levy - Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons - Hollywood
Donald Sutherland - The Undoing
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm *WINNER*
Hamilton
Palm Springs
Music
The Prom
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
Jodie Foster - The Mauritanian *WINNER*
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Helena Zengel - News of the World
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Another Round
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari *WINNER*
Two of Us
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher - Mank
Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7 *WINNER*
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton - The Father
Chloe Zhao - Nomadland
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Don Cheadle - Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult - The Great
Eugene Levy - Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso *WINNER*
Ramy Youssef - Ramy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Gillian Anderson - The Crown *WINNER*
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
Julia Garner - Ozark
Annie Murphy - Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon - Ratched
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
Fight for You from Judas and the Black Messiah - H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas
Hear My Voice from The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Daniel Pemberton, Celeste
Io Si (Seen) from The Life Ahead - Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi *WINNER*
Speak Now from One Night in Miami - Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
Tigress & Tweed from The United States vs. Billie Holliday - Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq
Best Motion Picture – Animated
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul *WINNER*
Wolfwalkers
Carol Burnett Award
Norman Lear
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Jane Fonda
Congratulations to the winners!
