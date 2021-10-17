Golden Globes 2022: HFPA announces DATE for the awards amid broadcast controversy of the ceremony

The 2022 Golden Globes will not be broadcast on NBC though the Hollywood Foreign Press Association recently made a statement announcing the date for the 79th annual ceremony. HFPA announced that the awards show will take place on Sunday, January 9 which also happens to be the same day as the Critics Choice Awards as reported by Deadline.

As per the report, it has also been confirmed that the nominations will be announced on Monday, December 13. The Golden Globes came under fire last year due to diversity issues following which NBC pulled the plug from being their broadcast partner.

HFPA has also faced pressure from publicists who vowed to take their talent out of the Globes if significant changes weren't made to reform the association's diversity issues. Last year, the Golden Globes faced major backlash and the result of which was massive since actor Tom Cruise ended up returning his Globes trophies.

Following the backlash, the Globes committee announced changes this year with a new president, German journalist Helen Hoehne, a new board of directors that includes three outside non-members and so on as reported by Variety.

As for the recent announcement of the date for the Golden Globes Awards show. The statement made by HFPA reportedly did not mention the venue or broadcast details but merely released a calendar that provided the dates for submission of film entries, final screening date, and presentation of the ceremony of January 9, 2022. The dates provided no clarity amid the award show's ongoing controversies.

