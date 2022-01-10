Golden Globes 2022 Winners List: Andrew Garfield wins for Tick, Tick... Boom! & O Yeong Su wins for Squid Game
It's indeed a somber night at the Golden Globes 2022 as it's a private event with no celebrities, no red carpet and no televised event. Instead, the winners were announced via social media. The reason being, Hollywood's top studios, actors and directors (NBC dropped Golden Globes 2022, too!) boycotting the award ceremony, standing in solidarity against Hollywood Foreign Press Association's alleged practices in corruption and racism.
Nevertheless, movie and TV buffs will be intrigued to know the big winners at the 79th Golden Globe Awards. Leading the nominations list in the movie categories is Power of the Dog and Belfast with seven nods each while Succession takes charge with five nods in the Television categories. Moreover, many are rooting for the mega-popular Korean drama, Squid Game to win, which has been nominated for Best Television Series – Drama, Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama for Lee Jung Jae and Best Supporting Actor – Television for O Yeong Su.
Check out the complete winners' list from Golden Globes 2022 below (UPDATING LIVE!):
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best Picture – Musical/Comedy
Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick … Boom!
West Side Story
Best Picture – Non-English Language
Compartment No. 6 - Finland, Russia, Germany
Drive My Car - Japan *WINNER*
The Hand of God - Italy
A Hero - France, Iran
Parallel Mothers - Spain
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Encanto *WINNER*
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Director – Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve - Dune
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Mahershala Ali - Swan Song
Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Will Smith - King Richard
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart - Spencer
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage - Cyrano
Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick … Boom! *WINNER*
Cooper Hoffman - Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos - In the Heights
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Marion Cotillard - Annette
Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence - Don't Look Up
Emma Stone - Cruella
Rachel Zegler - West Side Story
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan - Belfast
Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
Troy Kotsur - CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture
Caitríona Balfe - Belfast
Ariana DeBose - West Side Story *WINNER*
Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Ruth Negga - Passing
Best Television Series – Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best Television Series – Musical/Comedy
The Great
Hacks *WINNER*
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad *WINNER*
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox - Succession
Lee Jung Jae - Squid Game
Billy Porter - Pose
Jeremy Strong - Succession *WINNER*
Omar Sy - Lupin
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Uzo Aduba - In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Christine Baranski - The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez - Pose
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult - The Great
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso *WINNER*
Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical/Comedy
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Elle Fanning - The Great
Issa Rae - Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
Jean Smart - Hacks *WINNER*
Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Paul Bettany - WandaVision
Oscar Isaac - Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton - Dopesick *WINNER*
Ewan McGregor - Halston
Tahar Rahim - The Serpent
Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Jessica Chastain - Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision
Margaret Qualley - Maid
Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown *WINNER*
Best Supporting Actor – Television
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
O Yeong Su - Squid Game *WINNER*
Best Supporting Actress – Television
Jennifer Coolidge - White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick
Andie MacDowell - Maid
Sarah Snook - Succession *WINNER*
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast *WINNER*
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay - Don't Look Up
Aaron Sorkin - Being the Ricardos
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
The French Dispatch - Alexandre Desplat
Encanto - Germaine Franco
The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood
Parallel Mothers - Alberto Iglesias
Dune - Hans Zimmer
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
Be Alive from King Richard - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
Dos Oruguitas from Encanto - Lin-Manuel Miranda
Down to Joy from Belfast - Van Morrison
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) from Respect - Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
No Time to Die from No Time to Die - Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell
Congratulations to the winners!
