Golden Globes 2023 Complete Nominations List: Avatar, Babylon, RRR, Top Gun: Maverick and more
Check out the complete list of nominations of the Golden Globes 2023 Awards.
The Golden Globe Awards is one of the major names in the award spectrum and often makes it to the headlines. The awards were surrounded by a lot of scandals surfacing over the HFPA’s lack of diversity and questionable business practices. But after all that, it is back and we bet you are more than excited to know everything about the nominations. Scroll down to check out the 2023 Golden Globe nominations.
Golden Globes 2023 Nominations
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Avatar: The Way Of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Advertisement
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!