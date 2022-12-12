Golden Globes 2023 Complete Nominations List: Avatar, Babylon, RRR, Top Gun: Maverick and more

Check out the complete list of nominations of the Golden Globes 2023 Awards.

by Prerna Verma   |  Updated on Dec 12, 2022 09:04 PM IST  |  4.6K
A file image of Golden Globe Awards
A file image of Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globe Awards is one of the major names in the award spectrum and often makes it to the headlines. The awards were surrounded by a  lot of scandals surfacing over the HFPA’s lack of diversity and questionable business practices. But after all that, it is back and we bet you are more than excited to know everything about the nominations. Scroll down to check out the 2023 Golden Globe nominations.

Golden Globes 2023 Nominations

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Avatar: The Way Of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

