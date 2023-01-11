Golden Globes 2023 Live Updates: What were the biggest highlights of the 80th Golden Globe Awards?
Ke Huy Quan bagged the award in the Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture category for his excellent performance in the film Everything Everywhere All at Once. He delivered an emotional speech, and expressed gratitude to Steven Spielberg and his wife.
Jerrod Carmichael, who is hosting this year's Golden Globes kickstarted the awards ceremony with an opening monologue. He addressed the elephant in the room - the boycotting and consequent cancellation of the Awards last year due to the lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the criticism of the nomination procedure, and other ethical lapses. He also admitted that many people continue to boycott this year's event as well. Carmichael then went on to explain why he decided to take up the hosting gig.
Selena Gomez, who is a first-time nominee at the Golden Globes is a sight for sore eyes in a Valentino gown. She is contending for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Comedy or Musical category for her role as Mabel on Only Murders in the Building.
Eddie Radmayne looks handsome in his black suit. He poses with his ladylove Hannah Bagshawe who stuns in a black gown.
A pregnant Kaley Cuoco also graces the event in a pretty lavender gown. Her hubby Tom Pelphrey opts for a white suit.
Team RRR has arrived on the red carpet of the 80th Golden Globe Awards. Director SS Rajamouli, and actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan wear black for the prestigious award ceremony. RRR is the first Indian film to be nominated for a Golden Globe Award. It is competing in two categories - Best Non-English Feature Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.