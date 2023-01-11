Live

Golden Globes 2023 Live Updates: What were the biggest highlights of the 80th Golden Globe Awards?

Jan 11, 2023
The 80th Golden Globe Awards (Image: Getty Images)
Jan 11, 2023 IST
Ke Huy Quan wins Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture

Ke Huy Quan bagged the award in the Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture category for his excellent performance in the film Everything Everywhere All at Once. He delivered an emotional speech, and expressed gratitude to Steven Spielberg and his wife.  

Jan 11, 2023 IST
Jerrod Carmichael's opening monologue

Jerrod Carmichael, who is hosting this year's Golden Globes kickstarted the awards ceremony with an opening monologue. He addressed the elephant in the room - the boycotting and consequent cancellation of the Awards last year due to the lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the criticism of the nomination procedure, and other ethical lapses. He also admitted that many people continue to boycott this year's event as well. Carmichael then went on to explain why he decided to take up the hosting gig. 

Jan 11, 2023 IST
Selena Gomez is here

Selena Gomez, who is a first-time nominee at the Golden Globes is a sight for sore eyes in a Valentino gown. She is contending for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Comedy or Musical category for her role as Mabel on Only Murders in the Building. 

Selena Gomez at Golden Globes 2023

Jan 11, 2023 IST
Eddie Radmayne and Kaley Cuoco arrive with their respective spouses

Eddie Radmayne looks handsome in his black suit. He poses with his ladylove Hannah Bagshawe who stuns in a black gown. 

A pregnant Kaley Cuoco also graces the event in a pretty lavender gown. Her hubby Tom Pelphrey opts for a white suit. 

Jan 11, 2023 IST
Team RRR walk the red carpet at the Golden Globes

Team RRR has arrived on the red carpet of the 80th Golden Globe Awards. Director SS Rajamouli, and actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan wear black for the prestigious award ceremony. RRR is the first Indian film to be nominated for a Golden Globe Award. It is competing in two categories - Best Non-English Feature Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. 

