Golden Globes 2023 Nominations Announcement: Date, time, where to watch and more details

Golden Globe Awards 2023 are all set to honour the best of Film and TV and the nominations for the same are all set to be announced on Monday, December 12. Some of the biggest names that have been considered among contenders at this year's ceremony include Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, Netflix’s Glass Onion, Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick with Tom Cruise and more.

The nominations for 80th Golden Globe Awards will be announced at 8:35 a.m. EST Monday, December 12 by George and Mayan Lopez on NBC's Today show. The Golden Globes Awards ceremony is slated to be aired on January 10, 2022.

Who is hosting th 80th Golden Globe Awards?

It was recently confirmed that Jerrod Carmichael will be hosting the awards ceremony this year. Carmichael, who in September won an Emmy Award for his show Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel, follows in the footsteps of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Ricky Gervais, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon who have been hosts previously.

Golden Globes 2023 Awards contenders

Among the Best Actor nominees this year, many believe that Brendan Fraser is among the top contenders this year for his performance in The Whale. Also, Will Smith who took home the Best Actor Oscar for King Richard could be nominated for his performance in Emancipation. Among actresses, Viola Davis for The Woman King, Jennifer Lawrence for Causeway and more. Michelle Yeoh is also a top contender in the Comedy or Musical category for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once as is Margot Robbie for Babylon.

Among the TV categories, HBO's House of the Dragon, and Netflix's The Crown are expected to get big nods. Zendaya is expected to compete for her Euphoria nomination against the likes of Morfydd Clark of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Emma D’Arcy may also get a nomination for House of the Dragon.