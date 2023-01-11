Golden Globes 2023: Which movie beat RRR to win Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language? 5 things to know

SS Rajamouli’s RRR was nominated for the Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language category at the Golden Globe Awards 2023. However, the film lost the honour to the Argentinian movie Argentina, 1985. The 80th Golden Globe Awards premiered on January 10th at Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, California. This marked the return of the Awards on television screens. For the uninitiated, the 79th Golden Globes in 2022 was not broadcasted after facing boycott for lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), and other corrupt and unethical procedures. The Awards function also did not have a red-carpet event and was not attended by celebrities either.

Golden Globe 2023: RRR loses Best Motion Picture – Non English Award to Argentina, 1985 This was a special year for India at the Golden Globes with its very first nominations for the prestigious award. Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR was nominated in two categories – Best Original Song and Best Motion Picture Non-English. RRR became one of the highest-grossing and most successful Indian films worldwide in 2023. Rajamouli’s historical period drama starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan tells a fictionalized story of two real-life freedom fighters of India – Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). Apart from them, the movie also starred Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody, in key roles. The movie was a visual treat in the theatres, apart from its gripping story-telling, noteworthy performances, and many technical feats. India’s big hope at the Golden Globe, RRR, unfortunately, lost the Best Motion Picture – Non-English Award to Argentina, 1985.

Earlier, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Rajamouli – who represented the film at the ceremony – cheered for and celebrated the legendary music composer MM Keeravani as his song Naatu Naatu bagged the very first Golden Globe win for India in the Best Original Song category. The energetic and peppy Telugu-language song is sung by Keeravani, Kaala Bhairava, and Rahul Sipligunj. The other nominees in this category were Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Pinocchio, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Check out the Golden Globes 2023 Winners List here. Nominations in the Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language category at the 2023 Golden Globe The Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language category in the Golden Globe Awards this year had five contenders from five different countries. There was All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Argentina, 1985 (Argentina), Close (Belgium), Decision to Leave (South Korea), and RRR (India). Out of these, Argentina, 1985 won the prestigious honour.

What is Argentina, 1985 movie about? Argentina, 1985 is based on real-life events about the Trial of the Juntas in 1985, during which the ringleaders of Argentina’s civil-military dictatorship were persecuted. The feature film is inspired by the true stories of Julio Strassera, Luis Moreno Ocampo, and their young, ambitious but inexperienced legal team who dared to prosecute the military heads of Argentina. A military dictatorship lasting 7 years came to an end in 1983 in Argentina. During the dictatorship, men, women, and children were ruthlessly tortured and murdered by the military authorities in power. Argentina returned to democracy after Roul Alfonsin was voted President. Moreover, it was the first time when military commanders were tried in a civil court. This Trial was known as the ‘Trial of the Juntas’.

Who directed Argentina, 1985? Who are the cast members? Released on September 29th, 2022, Argentina, 1985 is directed by Santiago Mitre. He is also the co-writer of the film along with Mariano Llinas. The historical drama film features Ricardo Darin as Julio Ceser Strassera and Juan Pedro Lanzani as Luis Moreno Ocampo. It also features Alejandra Flechner, Antonia Bengoechia, Norman Briski, Carlos Portaluppi, Claudio Da Passano, and Alejo Garcia Pintos among others. Where can you watch Argentina, 1985? Argentina, 1985 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. In case one does not have a subscription, they can also watch the film for free by taking up the Free 30-day trial offered by Amazon.

