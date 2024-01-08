Golden Globes 2024: All KISSES shared at the awards featuring Bennifer, Kylie Jenner-Timothee Chalemet, and Robert Downey-Meryl Streep
The 2024 Golden Globes proved to be more than just a celebration of cinematic excellence; it was a night filled with passion, romance, and a tapestry of celebrity kisses that stole the spotlight.
Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. create a heartwarming moment, exchanging kisses while hugging
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's passionate kiss steals the spotlight, setting the internet ablaze
Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner share adorable kiss bringing youthful energy to the Golden Globes
The 2024 Golden Globes were more than simply a celebration of cinematic excellence; they were a night filled with love, romance, and a tapestry of celebrity kisses that stole the show. The red carpet was blazing with love, from the famous Bennifer making a big entrance to the lovely Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner enjoying beautiful moments.
Bennifer's grand entrance
The Golden Globes were blessed by the presence of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, the embodiment of red-carpet royalty. While Affleck's film Air was nominated for Best Motion Picture Musical/Comedy, all eyes were on Lopez, who stole the stage with her stunning gown. The couple's spectacular entrance was nothing short of a red-carpet couple masterclass, setting the tone for a night packed with love and splendor.
Robert Downey Jr.'s heartfelt gesture for Meryl Streep
The 58-year-old acting veteran Robert Downey Jr. won the Supporting Movie Actor award at the 2024 Golden Globes for his work as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer. Downey Jr. shared a lovely kiss on the cheek with Meryl Streep, who was nominated for Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for her role in Only Murders in the Building. The embrace said it all, demonstrating the closeness and respect enjoyed among Hollywood's elite.
Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr.'s endearing bond
Mark Ruffalo has a strong relationship with Robert Downey Jr. The two actors, who previously worked together in David Fincher's Zodiac (2007), showed off their long-lasting relationship at the Golden Globes. While hugging, Ruffalo and Downey Jr. exchanged a kiss on the cheek, producing a lovely scene that showed the true bonds built in the entertainment industry.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's steamy affection
Selena Gomez and her boyfriend Benny Blanco enjoyed a passionate and hot kiss during the 2024 Golden Globes. The former used her Instagram Story to provide a peek at the amorous rendezvous, which drew the attention of followers all around the world. The steamy photo of Gomez and Blanco locking lips went viral, revealing the couple's open display of affection.
Meryl Streep and Selena Gomez's cross-generational kiss
Selena Gomez dropped a beautiful kiss on the cheek of the iconic Meryl Streep in a cross-generational demonstration of tenderness. Gomez was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Comedy, or Musical for her work in Only Murders in the Building, bridging the gap between seasoned icons and new stars in the entertainment world.
Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, a young and lively pair, brought fresh energy to the Golden Globes. The couple, who were there as one other's dates, were having lovey-dovey moments at their table. During a commercial break, the couple shared a sweet kiss that matched the purity and intensity of high school puppy love.
