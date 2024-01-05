Golden Globes 2024: Everything to know about the release date, performers, and where to stream the prestigious awards

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's renowned Golden Globe Awards, an annual celebration of outstanding achievements in the entertainment industry, is gearing up for its 81st edition. Recognized as the second-most significant accolade after the Academy Award and Emmy, the nominations, hosts, and broadcast details have been disclosed for the upcoming event. Scheduled for January 7th, the Golden Globes promise excitement and recognition across various genres. As anticipation builds, exclusive insights into performers and show details have been revealed. For those eager to tune in, the awards ceremony can be watched on Paramount Plus, providing a thrilling showcase of talent.

Everything to know about 81st Golden Globe Award

The 81st Golden Globe Awards, slated for January 7th, 2024, is set to celebrate outstanding achievements in film and American television throughout 2023. Jo Koy, the accomplished comedian known for Netflix specials and the film Easter Sunday, will take the stage as the host for the evening. The much-anticipated event will be broadcast live on CBS, the new partner for the Golden Globes, and feature catering by the renowned Nobu.

The nominees, unveiled on December 11th, 2023, include Greta Gerwig's Barbie as the most-nominated film with nine nods. Notable categories for the film include Best Director (Greta Gerwig), Actress (Margot Robbie), and Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling). Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer closely follows with eight nominations, encompassing Director (Christopher Nolan), Actor (Cillian Murphy), Supporting Actor (Robert Downey, Jr.), and Supporting Actress (Emily Blunt).

Advertisement

The excitement extends to the Best Original Song category, featuring notable names like Billie Eilish and Finneas for What Was I Made For? (Barbie), Dua Lipa for Dance the Night (Barbie), and the intriguingly titled I'm Just Ken for the film Barbie. With these high-profile nominations, Barbie is anticipated to have a memorable and celebratory night at the Golden Globes.

Adding to the star-studded affair, a lineup of presenters includes Nicole Byer, Jennifer Coolidge, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana De Armas, Harvey Guillén, Salma Hayek Pinault, Billy Porter, Quentin Tarantino, and Letitia Wright. The musical backdrop for the evening will be provided by Chloe Flower, known for her captivating performances, especially at the Billboard Music Awards. As the countdown begins, the 2024 Golden Globes promise an evening of glamour, entertainment, and recognition.

When will Golden Globes 2024 take place?

Scheduled for January 7, 2024, at the iconic Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, the 81st Golden Globe Awards promise a star-studded extravaganza. Set to kick off at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET, the event is spearheaded by the dynamic collaboration of Dick Clark Productions, Ricky Kirshner, and Glenn Weiss, who also takes on the role of director.

This edition of the Golden Globes marks a significant milestone as it returns to live broadcasting on CBS in the United States for the first time since 1982. The move ensures a nationwide audience can partake in the magic and excitement of the ceremony in real-time. The anticipation is palpable, given the prestigious lineup of attendees, the allure of the Beverly Hilton venue, and the adept direction of Glenn West. As the countdown begins, viewers can brace themselves for an evening of glitz, glamour, and recognition as the 2024 Golden Globes prepare to captivate audiences across the nation.

ALSO READ: What is Jo Koy's net worth? Exploring stand-up comedian's fortune amid announcement to host the Golden Globe Awards

How to watch the 81st Golden Globe Awards?

For U.S. viewers, catching the live broadcast of the internationally acclaimed Golden Globe Awards from the Beverly Hilton Hotel is a captivating experience, commencing at 8 p.m. Eastern time or 5 p.m. Pacific time. Meanwhile, Indian audiences can exclusively stream the show on Lionsgate Play in India, starting at 6:30 a.m. IST on January 8th. CBS provides an alternative for U.S. viewers with a Paramount Plus subscription on OTT. Cable or satellite subscribers can tune in directly to CBS for the 2024 Golden Globes. Cord-cutters, however, may explore streaming services carrying the ceremony or opt for a live TV streaming service encompassing CBS.

Advertisement

Paramount+ stands out as the go-to platform for online Golden Globes viewing, live-streaming the ceremony for all subscribers. FuboTV, a live TV streaming service, offers CBS among its 200+ live channels, providing another online avenue for watching the prestigious awards. DirecTV Stream is yet another option, providing live CBS access for online viewers. Hulu presents an inclusive bundle that incorporates Live TV alongside Disney+ and ESPN for comprehensive coverage, including the Golden Globes.

For those seeking a cost-free option, fuboTV's seven-day free trial offers an opportunity to watch the 2024 Golden Globes online without charge. By signing up for this trial, viewers can access a free CBS live stream and immerse themselves in the glamour of the awards ceremony.

ALSO READ: Where to watch Golden Globes 2024 online? Show details, streaming, and more