Golden Globes 2025: Adrien Brody Talks About His 'Blessed' Career And How 'It Can Go Away'

Adrien Brody picked up his first Golden Globes trophy on January 5 for his role in The Brutalist. The actor has had a career filled with opportunities and challenges, and reflecting upon those, the Oscar-winning star candidly spoke to Deadline.

Following his win in the Best Actor Drama category, The Pianist fame claimed that he has a great appreciation for the moments that come his way but is also aware that they may go away.

In conversation with the media portal, the winning dignitary revealed, “It has been decades.” He added, “I’ve had a long life and career and a lot of peaks and a lot of valleys.” Brody continued to state, “It’s given me perspective; it’s given me great appreciation for this moment because it can go away.”

The Grand Budapest Hotel star went on to win an Academy Award in 2003 for his role in The Pianist. Reflecting on his years of hard work backstage, the actor revealed that he is grateful for the progress, but it is still difficult to find work and characters as good as Laszlo Toth in The Brutalist.

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2025: Top Most Emotional Moments That Hit the Audiences Right in the Feels

Further, in his conversation with the news outlet, the actor shared, “I’m very grateful. I’ve had a very blessed career, but it’s still challenging to find work such as this. You can have a triumph in your life again. It is healing and rewarding, and what it speaks to is my family struggles and the hardships that they faced that have given me firm footing as an American actor.”

Advertisement

In the movie, Brody portrays a Jewish refugee who enters the U.S. organization as an architect named The Brutalist. The film was heavily lauded by the audience and the critics and also went on to win three titles at the ceremony.

Adding to his statements, Brody talked about his connection to his character while being Jewish himself. He said, “Unfortunately, there is a tremendous amount of antisemitism. It’s something that this character is fleeing and that persecution, not just for being Jewish, but for his artistic beliefs and his values and to be oppressed and judged and othered.”

The Brutalist is available to watch in selected theaters.

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2025: Adrien Brody Breaks Into Tears As He Accepts Best Male Actor Award For The Brutalist; 'You Are the Foundation...'