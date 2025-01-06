Golden Globes 2025: Demi Moore, Sebastian Stan Shine in Acting Categories while Emilia Pérez and Shōgun Dominate Film, TV Brackets; Complete Winner's List HERE

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, successfully distributed top film and TV honors across 27 categories on Sunday, January 5.

Zoe Saldaña, Kieran Culkin, Jean Smart, Anna Sawai, Demi Moore, Jodie Foster, Ali Wong, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Tadanobu Asano were the top acting winners of the ceremony.

Hacks was named Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy, while Baby Reindeer won Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie Made for TV. The Brutalist nabbed the Best Motion Picture—Drama prize, and Emilia Pérez took home the Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy accolade.

The nominations for the prestigious awards were unveiled on December 9, with Emilia Pérez dominating the film categories with 10 nods. The Bear led in television with five entries.

Read on for the complete list of 2025 Golden Globe Awards winners

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Brutalist (A24) - WINNER

A Complete Unknown (Searchlight Pictures)

Conclave (Focus Features)

Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Nickel Boys (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

September 5 (Paramount Pictures)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Anora (NEON)

Challengers (Amazon MGM Studios)

Emilia Pérez (Netflix) - WINNER

A Real Pain (Searchlight Pictures)

The Substance (MUBI)

Wicked (Universal Pictures)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Flow (Sideshow / Janus Films) - WINNER

Inside Out 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Memoir of a Snail (IFC Films)

Moana 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Netflix)

The Wild Robot (Universal Pictures)

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Alien: Romulus (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Deadpool & Wolverine (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Gladiator II (Paramount Pictures)

Inside Out 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Twisters (Universal Pictures)

Wicked (Universal Pictures) - WINNER

The Wild Robot (Universal Pictures)

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

All We Imagine as Light (Sideshow / Janus Films) – France / India / Netherlands / Luxembourg

Emilia Pérez (Netflix) – France - WINNER

The Girl with the Needle (MUBI) – Poland / Sweden / Denmark

I’m Still Here (Sony Pictures Classics) – Brazil

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (NEON) – USA / Germany

Vermiglio (Sideshow / Janus Films) – Italy

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl)

Angelina Jolie (Maria)

Nicole Kidman (Babygirl)

Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door)

Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here) - WINNER

Kate Winslet (Lee)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) - WINNER

Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Daniel Craig (Queer)

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams (Nightbitch)

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)

Mikey Madison (Anora)

Demi Moore (The Substance) - WINNER

Zendaya (Challengers)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)

Hugh Grant (Heretic)

Gabriel LaBelle (Saturday Night)

Jesse Plemons (Kinds of Kindness)

Glen Powell (Hit Man)

Sebastian Stan (A Different Man) - WINNER

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)

Ariana Grande (Wicked)

Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)

Margaret Qualley (The Substance)

Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)

Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez) - WINNER

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Yura Borisov (Anora)

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) - WINNER

Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)

Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)

Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Denzel Washington (Gladiator II)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Sean Baker (Anora)

Edward Berger (Conclave)

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist) - WINNER

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine as Light)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Sean Baker (Anora)

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold (The Brutalist)

Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Peter Straughan (Conclave) - WINNER

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Volker Bertelmann (Conclave)

Daniel Blumberg (The Brutalist)

Kris Bowers (The Wild Robot)

Clément Ducol, Camille (Emilia Pérez)

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (Challengers) - WINNER

Hans Zimmer (Dune: Part Two)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Beautiful That Way (The Last Showgirl) – Music by Andrew Wyatt; Lyrics by Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li

Compress / Repress (Challengers) – Music by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross; Lyrics by Trent Reznor, Luca Guadagnino

El Mal (Emilia Pérez) – Music by Clément Ducol, Camille; Lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard - WINNER

Forbidden Road (Better Man) – Music & Lyrics by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek

Kiss the Sky (The Wild Robot) – Music & Lyrics by Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi

Mi Camino (Emilia Pérez) – Music & Lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille

Best Television Series – Drama

The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shōgun (FX/Hulu) - WINNER

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX/Hulu)

The Gentlemen (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO | Max) - WINNER

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Baby Reindeer (Netflix) - WINNER

Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

The Penguin (HBO | Max)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon)

Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Keira Knightley (Black Doves)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Anna Sawai (Shōgun) - WINNER

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Eddie Redmayne (The Day of the Jackal)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun) - WINNER

Billy Bob Thornton (Landman)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along)

Jean Smart (Hacks) - WINNER

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Ted Danson (A Man on the Inside)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) - WINNER

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country) - WINNER

Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

Sofía Vergara (Griselda)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)

Kate Winslet (The Regime)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Colin Farrell (The Penguin) - WINNER

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)

Kevin Kline (Disclaimer)

Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)

Ewan McGregor (A Gentleman in Moscow)

Andrew Scott (Ripley)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Dakota Fanning (Ripley)

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer) - WINNER

Allison Janney (The Diplomat)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun) - WINNER

Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)

Harrison Ford (Shrinking)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)

Diego Luna (La Máquina)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Jamie Foxx (Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was)

Nikki Glaser (Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die)

Seth Meyers (Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking)

Adam Sandler (Adam Sandler: Love You)

Ali Wong (Ali Wong: Single Lady) - WINNER

Ramy Youssef (Ramy Youssef: More Feelings)

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards aired live on CBS and Paramount at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. First held in 1944, the prestigious ceremony is widely regarded as a precursor to the Oscars for the corresponding awards season.